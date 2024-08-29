Old North Church & Historic Site presents ‘Cradle to Revolution’ a digital speaker series

When we think about Americans who changed the course of history, we rarely think about children. However, children have played a vital part in American politics and culture since the colonial era. On Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. join Dr. Anna Mae Duane of the University of Connecticut to learn about the often-overlooked role of children in shaping early American history. From the Salem Witch Trials to the Revolutionary War and the fight against slavery, Dr. Duane will reveal how young voices and actions influenced pivotal moments in our nation’s past, including revolutionary changes in social and political structures. This virtual event is accessible with a donation of any amount to support Old North Illuminated, the nonprofit that stewards Old North Church. The 2024 Speaker Series is brought to you in part by HUB Town Tours. To register, please visit: https://www.oldnorth.com/events/