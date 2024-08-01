Registration Ongoing for NEAA Flag Football League

By Phil Orlandella

The North End Athletic Association (NEAA) is ramping up for its second season of Flag Football starting on September 6.

A skills refresher and player evaluation for boys and girls ages 6-12 will take place before the football season starts.

This year, the NEAA’s goal is to create a three-team division, Gold, Silver and Bronze.

An email will be sent out by the NEAA this summer providing more details after registration details are reanalyzed.

“We (NEAA) will do our best to form a balanced divisions and teams,” NEAA member John Romano said. “Playing times will be subject to change.”

“Games have been tentatively scheduled for Friday nights from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM throughout the fall,” Romano noted.

A six-game season will be played and run until Friday, October 25. Playoffs and an All-Star game on November 1, 8 and 15. (No games on Columbus Day)

Romano said, “Like last year, the leading teams in each division will compete for the league’s Super Bowl on Sunday, November 15 (Possible Rose Bowl competition for teams that don’t qualify for the Super Bowl).”

The NEAA is currently exploring the possibility of playing tournament games and partnering with the NFL’s Play60 tournament. More information and details available at www.neaasportboston.sportngin.comm/neaaflagfootball.

Registration fee $65 per player. Sign up on www.neaasportsboston:sportngin.com/registerform/282118404.

Anyone interested in coaching or referee and can email Romano at [email protected]. Cory checks are required.