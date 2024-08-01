DePasquale Ventures Host Public Meeting on Cross Street Proposal

By Phil Orlandella

Nearly 100 residents filled Saint Josephs’s Hall and Prince Street for a community public meeting held by DePasquale Ventures that proposes to develop the property at 60-70 Cross Street starting at Hanover Street running to Salem Street.

This property is the former site of Martignetti Grocery and Liquor Store.

After the business was sold it was converted into several restaurants, Nick Varone’s Famous Deli, Café Graffiti, Bread and Butter a Nail Salon and Pasta and Juice Shops.

The buildings have been vacant for several years. A New York firm purchased the building, receive permits to add a second floor for retail and restaurant use and proposed several chain businesses as tenants.

Due to heavy opposition by the community that proposal fell through the cracks, and the property was sold to DePasquale several months ago.

The current proposal for the site was developed several months ago with the goal to create a unique Gateway Property which would reflect the rich heritage and culture of the North End as America’s greatest Little Italy, according to Attorney William Ferullo, along with Architect Anthony Pisani outlined the project at the public meeting.

Plans for the Cross Street building has a mix of retail stores, restaurants/ Café and the culinary arts school.

The Salem Street building will continue to have three residential units on the upper floors.

The first floor will be used for the culinary arts school for training in the hospitality industry. Chefs, bakers and sommeliers will provide cooking lessons for the general public in the evenings.

Affiliated with the culinary arts school in Italy, Italian students will train side-by-side with local students.

A program will be planned in conjunction with the local schools for students to be exposed to the foods and culture of Italy.

A small café on Cross Street with a potential outdoor patio seating is being discussed with all the approval agencies.

The rest of the first floor will consist of a variety of retail stores that will have a focus on Italian products and services.

The third floor will be an extension of the ground floor café/restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating.

The center of the restaurant will be used all year round and the two side door patios will have a pergola and heaters and will be used weather permitting.

DePasquale Ventures will present this proposal at both the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) and the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) at their August public meetings held at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street.

While there were many inquiries relating to the project, there seemed to be no real opposition to the project. Actually, it appeared to be supported for the project in general.

Project representatives clearly stated they are willing to address any and all concerns residents may have to lessen any impacts the project may have on the community as well as individual parties.