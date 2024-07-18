Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy Announces Two New Board Members

Special to the Regional Review

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, the non-profit responsible for the management and care of The Greenway, is proud to announce the addition of two new members to its volunteer Board of Directors: Mike Carragher, VHB Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer & President and Midori Morikawa, Head of Corporate Citizenship and Managing Director at State Street Corporation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike and Midori to the Board,” says Hilina Ajakaiye, Chair of the Greenway Conservancy Board and Executive Vice President at MeetBoston “Their shared commitment to a vibrant and inclusive Greenway paired with deep understanding of Boston will greatly serve the work of the Conservancy.”

Legislatively established, the 21 members of the Greenway Conservancy’s Board of Directors are nominated by community groups, government agencies and officials, the Greenway Business Improvement District, and the Conservancy. Through their diverse perspectives, experiences, and expertise, and their shared passion for The Greenway, these committed volunteers work to ensure the Conservancy’s mission and sustainability.

As VHB’s first non-founder president, Mike has steered the company through a transformational period of strategic growth, geographic expansion, and technological advancement. Known for his personable style and enthusiastic pursuit of excellence, Mike inspires VHB’s diverse team of 2,100 engineers, scientists, planners, designers and technologists to continually raise the bar by embracing new technologies and finding innovative solutions to our clients’ complex challenges.

In addition to supporting The Greenway by twice chairing its Gala, Mike has also been active on other boards and professional associations including ACEC, the ACEC Research Institute Board of Directors (Chair), and the ACEC DPC Executive Committee; Wentworth Institute of Technology Board of Trustees; Women’s Transportation Seminar; American Public Transportation Association; American Society of Civil Engineers; and the American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association. He previously served as Chairman of the Advisory Council of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Delaware, his alma mater.

Mike was inducted into the University of Delaware Hall of Fame in 2022 and was recognized by the Environmental Financial Consulting Group (EFCG) as 2021 CEO of the Year. He was also the 2021 recipient of the WTS-Boston Honorable Ray LaHood Award. Carragher was nominated by the Conservancy Board for an initial three year term in March.

“The Greenway is a signature open space and destination for both the City of Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” said Rebecca A. Lee, Chair of the Conservancy’s Nominating Committee. “Mike’s expertise and commitment to a more resilient Boston will only enhance the Conservancy’s stewardship of this critical asset.”

Midori Morikawa Midori Morikawa currently serves as the Head of Corporate Citizenship, Managing Director, at State Street, where she oversees $25 million in grant-making strategy, execution, and operations, as well as initiatives to ensure State Street employees are engaged through volunteering in over 30 locations around the globe where the company has presence.

Midori has 20 years of leadership in strategic planning, operational management, resource development and social impact in the nonprofit and public sector. Previously, she was the Deputy Chief of Economic Development at the City of Boston, where she led initiatives and policies to ensure Boston is a more appealing and accessible city, and will thrive in a way that fosters inclusion and broadens opportunity. Midori oversaw equitable economic recovery for Boston’s neighborhoods and small businesses, promoting the city nationally and globally through tourism campaigns.

She also led the City’s effort to increase career opportunities for young people by developing innovative career tracks in healthcare and construction sectors. Before joining the city government, Midori worked at Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) and YWCA Boston. A native of Japan, she grew up in Malaysia and Indonesia before coming to the United States to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree at Clark University and Master’s degree at Brandeis University. In addition to the Greenway board, Midori is active on other boards, currently serving on the board of Japan Society of Boston and Massachusetts Service Alliance and previously served on The Food Project and the Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology.

“The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy serves as a key community partner in the City of Boston’s efforts in building a vibrant and inclusive recovery for Boston’s Downtown and its waterfront, “ said Mayor Michelle Wu. “With Midori’s extensive expertise, I have no doubt The Greenway will continue to lead in connecting people through programming, green space and public art”.

For a complete list of the Greenway Conservancy’s Board of Directors, visit www.rosekennedygreenway.org/board. The Greenway is the contemporary public park in the heart of Boston. The Greenway welcomes millions of visitors annually to gather, play, unwind, and explore. The Greenway Conservancy is the non-profit responsible for the management and care of The Greenway. The majority of the public park’s annual budget is generously provided by private sources.