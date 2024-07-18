N.E.A.A. End of Year Baseball Extravaganza

On Saturday June 22nd the North End Athletic Association held our annual end of the year celebration of all levels of our fantastic baseball program. The day started out in beautiful sunshine with the future of the program, our 4 year old instruction clinic. This program originally started by former, deceased, N.E.A.A. President Domenic Campochiaro, is now run by Commissioner Ralph Martignetti. The next event was our 5 year old T-Ball program also coordinated by Ralph. At the end of each session the young aspiring baseball player each received an award of accomplishment. By this time we had face painting and tattoo person and balloon artists at the field bringing some fun to the families in attendance. The first batch of pizza was also on its way from our great friend Rooc’s Cucina and Bar on Commercial Street! Next in line was 6 fun filled games of baseball and tons and tons more great plays on the field by our Minor League program og 6 to 8 year olds. This league run by Commissioner John Pregmon was a tremendous success once again this season! More pizza flowed from Rocco’s to the field and when the games were over awards were given out in many categories including a new special Award Named after Ted Tomasone – Chairmen of the N.E.A..A for the player with the best Sportsmanship on each minor league team. The winners of all the awards are as follows:

Orioles

Most Improved: Stella Regan

Sportsmanship: Kieran McManus

Rays:

Most Improved: Frank Addivinola

Sportsmanship: Julian Lo

Rockies:

Most Improved: Gus Gingras

Sportsmanship: Ciel Desai

Padres:

Most Improved: Jonathan Koenigsamen

Sportsmanship: Ben Paolisso

Phillies:

Most Improved: Lola McGuire

Sportsmanship: Keegan Davis

A’s

Most Improved: Mackenzie Coleman

Sportsmanship: Alex Cristescu

We also gave an award to the coach of the year for the Minor league to a very well deserving volunteer coach who gave it his all, a very hard choice as all our coaches volunteer their time and give great effort. This year’s award went to Adam Balsam of the A’s.

As we finished the Minor league games and season, mother nature kicked in and the rain came. We had to make a decision and decided to play the 11-12 year old Allstar game later on Saturday night and postpone the 9-10 year old game until Sunday, 6/23 at 6pm.

Before the 11-12 Year Old All Star Game on Saturday evening we gave out all the Majors awards for the 2024 Season. The Major LEague was run by Commissioner Rick Martignetti. The award winners were:

Sportsman of the Year: Grayson Miller ; Cubs

Rookie of the Year: Luca Tizzano; Cardinals

Pitcher of the year: Nico Montesion; Marlins

League MVP: Paolo Tizzano, Tigers

We also gave out a Majors Coach of the Year Award to a very deserving Mr. Bob

Desaulniers of the Marlins. Each team also selected a Carangelo Award winner given to a player who most represented the values of “Uncle Fred” Fred Carangelo.

Carangelo Awards:

Cards: John Fahey

Tigers: Gianluca Demarco

Marlins: Parker Watson

Cubs: Declan Daly 11-12 Year Old All Star Game: The game was a great game with the North End (NEAA) Allstars playing against the friends from the Charlestown Little LEague, the game was under the lights and just after the rain stopped. We had a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem sung by Evie Stuppy of the North End Music and Performing Arts Center, the First Pitch was thrown out by Senator Lydia Edwards and the game was under way. There were several lead changes, some nice plays in the field and some really big hits. But in the end the boys from Charlestown rallied in the top of the 7th inning and won the game 7-5. It was well played, a lot of fun and great to see two great programs playing together on the baseball field! 9-10 Year Old All Star Game: This game had to be moved to Sunday evening due to the rain on Saturday, a few players could play due to previous travel plans and I feel real bad for that, but mother nature got in our wayhis was another great game. Mother nature also got in the way of the North End coaching staff who also had plans on Sunday, so a makeshift staff of myself, JJ Fadden, Mike Courville, and Alyssa Tizzano. It was awesome to coach Little League again, something I have not done for at least 30 years. The kids were fabulous, my assistants even better. Again the game had a few lead changes but we took the lead in the mid inning and never gave it back. Behind the strong last two innings on the mound and also 3 run triple of Andrew Courville the North End All stars won 8-6. As you can imagine, none of this happens without sponsors. We are truly grateful for our Team Sponsors: Instructional & T- Ball Program: Boston Red Sox Foundation RBI Program Minor League: Richards Motorcars, McGovern Auto Group, Boston Food Tour, Boston Bottle, Ausonia Council #1513 Knights of Columbus, North End CARES Major League: St. Anthony’s Feast Society, St. Agrippina’s Feast Society, Regional Review Newspaper, Tomasone Club End of Year Celebration: Premier Sponsors: Drs. Swetal Patel & John Leung, Ausonia Council #1513 Knights of Columbus, Sponsors: Mayor Michelle Wu, Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Senator Lydia Edwards, City Councilor Gabriel Coleta Zepata, Richards MotorCars, Ms. Rita Pagliuca, Espresso Love, Soma Yoga, Paul Heinzelmann, Grayson Miller, Shannon Falvey, Mark & Laini Driscoll, Mariellen Burns, The Wharton Family, The Bonzagni Family, Post Gazette Newspaper, Jim & Francine Gannon, John Fiumara, Rocco’s Cucina and Bar, Boston Bottles, Tia and Paul Bruno. A special thank you to all our volunteer coaches, commissioners and assistants, the league would not be such a success without all of your help and hard work!! Also thanks to all who helped with the event especially Patricia Romano. Next we are on to the Mayor’s Cup in Mid July!