Fourth of July Celebration at Old North Church & Historic Site

Old North Church & Historic Site celebrated Independence Day with a one-day family friendly event. Known for “One if by land, and two if by sea,” and the midnight ride of Paul Revere, the legacy of Boston’s oldest surviving church as a symbol of American independence and active citizenship is discussed in history and civics classrooms nationwide. This year’s celebration included: ringing of the oldest set of change-ringing bells in North America housed in Old North Church’s steeple by the MIT Guild of Bellringers; children’s story time sessions; two dramatic readings of Longfellow’s “Paul Revere’s Ride” poem at 11 and 11:30 a.m.; guided tours of the crypt; and festive music played on period instruments by the 19th century-style musical duo Tripp and Toddy (who will stage a “duel to the death” at the end of their final performance).

At 6 p.m., Old North Church hosted a performance of the original play “Revolution’s Edge,” with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Produced in partnership with Plays in Place, “Revolution’s Edge” is a gripping historical drama set on April 18, 1775, the day before the Battles of Lexington and Concord and mere hours before the famous “two if by sea” lantern signal would shine from Old North’s steeple. The story centers on the interaction between three members of Old North’s congregation, who share a faith but are politically divided as Boston sits on the brink of war, searching for information and answers as to the best path forward for both their families and the colonies.

Nikki Stewart, Executive Director of Old North Illuminated, which operates Old North Church & Historic Site, was onsite for interviews and spoke about the national landmark’s place in American history as Old North Church prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the famous lantern signal that ignited the American Revolution in 2025.

Tripp and Toddy, a 19th century-style musical duo, discussed music from the 1800s and the practice of dueling.

Tim Hoover, an actor in the original play “Revolution’s Edge,” was available to discuss the significance of portraying a real-life character whose life was transformed by the American Revolution nearly 250 years ago. Hoover plays Rev. Dr. Mather Byles, Jr., the Loyalist minister at Old North who was forced to resign on April 18, 1775, just hours before Paul Revere’s lanterns would shine from the church’s steeple. Tim will be available for interviews between 4:00 and 5:45 p.m.

Jess Meyer, a producer of “Revolution’s Edge”, was available to discuss the significance of performing the play on July 4. Jess works for Plays in Place, a theatre company that creates original site-specific plays in partnership with museums, historic spaces, and other institutions. Jess will be available for interviews between 4:00 and 5:45 p.m. Old North Church is a beacon of American independence. Old North Illuminated is a secular nonprofit that inspires active citizenship and courageous, compassionate leadership by interpreting and preserving the Old North Church & Historic Site. Offering onsite experiences, K-12 classroom lessons, and virtual programming, Old North Illuminated shines an analytical light on the past to build a brighter future. Old North Illuminated envisions a future in which everyone will see their stories, struggles, and hopes reflected in places of prominence and our shared American history.

Last year, Old North Church & Historic Site was designated as a Site of Conscience by the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience (ICSC). Founded in 1999, the ICSC is the only global network of historic sites, museums and memory initiatives that connects past struggles to today’s movements for human rights. For more information, visit: www.oldnorth.com.