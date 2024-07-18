Cutillo Park Finally Opened

Without any formal ceremony the long-awaited opening of Cutillo Park on Stillman Street, North End has finally opened for the public to enjoy.

Reportedly, weather conditions and contractor problems delayed Boston Parks and Recreation Department from opening the park gates.

Kristen Hoffman, the President of the Friends of Cutillo Park, the community group that spearheaded the rehabilitation of the playground, that cost over $2 million told the review.

Almost as soon as the pack was reopened, Kristin said, “She’s seeing young people playing basketball as well as folks using the tables and playground area, it was nice to see.” She added, “There are still rat traps in the park and adjacent areas and trash on Morton Street is still an issue.”

Right from the start, when the city allocated the rehabilitation funding, the Friends were fully involved with the design plans and what kind of equipment would be placed in the community park. The park, over time, had been vandalized, unmaintained, rodent infected and was used by drug users, especially at nighttime, as a place to do their thing, making this area an unsafe place, especially for park abutters.

The Friends, now that the park has open, depending on the lighting conditions, will ask the city to place cameras in the park, confirm a maintenance plan from the Park Department, have rodent control step up, make sure dog owners abide by the rules and have police patrol the area, especially at nighttime to discourage undesirables from using the park.

Some History of the Park

Cutillo Park on Stillman Street was renamed and dedicated on July 4, 1922 for Vincent J. Cutillo. Cutillo a North End resident of 9 Noyes Place, where he lived with his family, join the Armed Forces at a young age and was killed in action in World War I on May 27, 1928 when he was 22. Cutillo Park (known as this Stillman Street Playground by local residents) has a history of sports, games and many other activities.

The site was once a Metropolitan District Commission (MDC) skating rink- “Cutillo Skating Rink” and was eventually closed and demolished because of a history of vandalism and a decreased use of activities. It was turned over to the Boston Parks and Recreation Departments once demolished.