News, Notes and Whatever

Old North Designated Site of Conscience

Last year, the Old North Church and Historic Site was designated as a Site of Conscience by the International Coalition of Sites and Conscience (ICSC).

Founded in 1991, the ICSC is the only global network of historic sites, museums and memory initiatives that connects past struggles to today’s movements for human rights.

The Church is also gearing up for the 250th anniversary of the famous lantern signals.

Greenway Official Updates Residents on Activities and Events

An update on The Greenway was presented by Chris Cook, Executive Director of The Greenway Conservancy at the May public meeting of the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA).

Cook provided residents with information on current and upcoming public art, food track programs and the many activities and events that are expected to happen on The Greenway.

He expressed great interest in the Cross Street improvement project where a memorial celebrating the Italian immigrant experience is reportedly proposed.

Cook was excited about the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy and the agenda of planned events for the general public to participate in and enjoy.

FOCCP Independence Day Celebration June 29

One of the best community events hosted by the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) is a fun-filled and entertaining Independence Day Celebration.

The celebration is a well-planned out family event that takes place each year at the park.

It all starts with a parade around the park with FOCCP members, families, cartoon characters and other residents. The celebration includes music, crafts, games and much more.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 29 starting at about noon.

In the past, this event has attracted a large group of residents that have praised FOCCP for an enjoyable family event.

NEMPAC Musicians Perform Jazz Concerts on The Greenway

Every Thursday, starting July 11 and running through August 15, The Greenway hosts a terrific “Jazz Concerts in the Parkt” at the North End side of the park on Cross Street.

Musicians from the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) will perform excellent Jazz Music for the general public to enjoy.

The annual event has drawn large numbers of music lovers who stopped and took a break to listen to some great jazz music.

Friends of Library Hold Lecture

Another successful author lecture was hosted by the Friends of the North End Library, Boston’s Black Heritage Trail and the North End.

Boston’s Black Heritage has always extended beyond the trail on Beacon Hill into the North End’s history that builds on that truth.

Local historians, residents and generous researchers have contributed to the compilation of this history in the North End dating back 100 years.

North End resident Ann Moritz narrated the lecture.

Parks Department Offers Many Summer Programs

This summer, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department has a wide-range of programs, events and activities for city residents to participate in and is offering a complete guide of scheduled free events for all ages.

Activities throughout Boston’s parks include concerts, movies, fitness classes, sports centers, watercolor and printing workshops and many fun activities for children.

Guides are available at City Hall, and selected Boston Center for Youth and Families (BCYF).

Visit boston.gov/parks to view the summer guide in a PDF version or visit the department office at 1010 Massachusetts Avenue, 3rd Floor to pick up a copy.