Wu Announces Jones As Executive Director of the Public Facilities Department

Mayor Wu announced the appointment of Carleton Jones as the Executive Director of the Public Facilities Department (PFD) and Rohn MacNulty as Deputy Director. Carleton succeeds Kerrie Griffin who served as Executive Director from February 2021 until May 31, 2024. PFD supports other City of Boston departments in the planning, design, construction, and major renovations of City-owned buildings. Under Director Griffin’s leadership, PFD helped execute on the Mayor’s capital plan, opening new buildings and renovating aging ones, such as the Boston Arts Academy, BCYF Mattahunt Community Center, Engine 42 Fire Station, EMS Training Facility, and Faneuil Branch of the Boston Public Library. Carleton and Rohn will continue this dedication to ensure every resident in every neighborhood has access to state of the art facilities and City services.

“Kerrie’s leadership over the last few years has transformed beloved city buildings in need of repair into modern community spaces for generations to come,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “From pools to police stations, PFD’s work touches so many aspects of our residents’ daily lives. I’m confident Carleton and Rohn will continue the ongoing work to make our municipal buildings more accessible, enjoyable, and sustainable.”

“I am deeply grateful for Kerrie’s many contributions and steadfast leadership. Her fierce dedication, integrity, and tireless commitment to bettering the City’s infrastructure will be sorely missed,” said Dion Irish, Chief of Operations. “We are excited to announce the appointment of Carleton Jones, former Deputy Director, as our new Director, and Rohn MacNulty as Deputy Director. We are confident that Carleton and Rohn’s extensive experience and proven expertise will continue to drive our projects forward and build on the strong foundation laid by Director Griffin!”

Carleton Jones has over 30 years of public service. Most recently he served as Deputy Director of PFD and prior to that he served as Assistant Director of PFD from 2017 to 2023. Jones has more than a decade of experience leading the Boston Public Schools Capital, Strategic Planning, and Facility Management teams. He also served as Chief Operating Officer for the Providence Public School Department from 2009 to 2012. Jones is a veteran of the United States Air Force, vice-commander of the Massachusetts Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, and is an FAA certified private pilot.

“I am thrilled and grateful to be appointed as the Director of the Public Facilities Department for the City of Boston,” said Carleton Jones, Executive Director of PFD. “It is an honor to have the opportunity to lead such a dedicated and talented team with the support of Rohn MacNulty as Deputy Director. I am committed to continuing our work in enhancing our city’s infrastructure and advancing our 43% of the City’s $4.7 billion capital plan. Our 120+ capital projects will help over a dozen City departments better serve the residents and families of Boston. Thank you to Mayor Wu and Chief Irish for entrusting me with this tremendous responsibility and to our prior Executive Director Kerrie Griffin for her trust and guidance! I’m wishing her great success in her new role!”

Rohn MacNulty will assume the role as the Deputy Director of PFD. MacNulty has been with PFD since 2019 and most recently served as Assistant Director. He is a registered architect with a Masters of Architecture from Washington University, and is also a certified construction manager. Prior to joining PFD, MacNulty worked at Graham/Meus Architects and for 10 years for the Massachusetts Port Authority where he received numerous awards for projects at Logan Airport and the South Boston Waterfront Transportation Center.

Jones and MacNulty will work with Chief Irish and across various city departments on several ongoing renovations and construction projects of city facilities, including the new Carter School, Josiah Quincy Upper School, Boston Fire Engine 17, and White Stadium.