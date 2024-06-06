Community Service Police Officers Update NEWRA on Area Crime

Boston Police Department Area A-1 Community Service Officer Frank Ciampa along with Officer Frank Wong, presented the usual update relating to the community at a recent North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) meeting held at the Nazzaro Center.

Officer Ciampa told residents that they are very fortunate to live in a safe neighborhood. He noted that one of the consistently reported issue is package theft.

He added that package theft in the neighborhood happens because the street level doors to most buildings are locked leaving packages deliveries no choice but to leave their deliveries out in the open.

The offices suggested residents a plan, if possible, with friends, neighbors and adjacent businesses to keep an eye out and maybe hold any packages they notice openly exposed to having someone steal them.

“This may possibly decrease these far too many packages theft,” Officer Ciampa said.

He reported two firearm incidents occurred during the month of April, when a New Hampshire man attempted to enter the Flamingo on Commercial Street, resulting in a shoving match with the culprit pulling out a firearm in the establishment before running to Columbus Park where police took him into custody. No injuries were reported.

He reported another firearm incident occurring in May when gunshots were fired in the early morning on North Street. One man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

However, Officer Ciampa was unable to provide more information because the incident is still an active investigation. He did note that detectives are continuing to gather facts and information and hopefully there could be an arrest before the next NEWRA meeting in June.