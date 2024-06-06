On the Campaign Trail: Jeanna Tamas Officially Qualifies for State Senate Ballot

Jeanna Tamas has secured her spot on the ballot for the State Senate by submitting 470 certified signatures, marking a significant milestone in her campaign for the 3rd Suffolk District. This district encompasses Winthrop, Revere, East Boston, parts of Boston, and a small section of Cambridge.

As a lifelong resident of the district, Tamas brings a deep understanding of the community’s needs and values. She graduated from Winthrop High School and has lived in various parts of the district, including Boston and East Boston, before settling back in Winthrop to raise her family.

Tamas decided to run for the Senate because she believes the current elected officials have lost touch with the electorate, especially on local issues. “It is clear that the elected have lost touch with the electorate. This is especially evident on local issues. I want to represent and fight for the issues that are important to this District. I am the only one of the two candidates running for this seat that understands local values,” she stated.

Her campaign has received endorsements from many supporters who previously backed her opponent, Lydia Edwards. One of the major issues she highlights is the controversial MBTA 3A Rule, which mandates 892 new multifamily residential units in Winthrop, a move she believes will overburden local services and infrastructure.

Each community within the district faces different challenges from this rule. Revere is weary of continued development and seeks a pause, while East Boston desires more local control. Tamas asserts that these communities do not feel heard by the current senator and are eager for change.

Tamas is also a strong advocate for women’s rights and ensuring a fair playing field for women in sports, particularly in communities like Revere and Winthrop with strong women’s sports traditions. She is committed to protecting women’s spaces and ensuring their gains under Title IX are preserved.

Illegal immigration and the Right to Shelter Law are also central issues for Tamas. She criticizes her opponent for supporting policies she believes have led to negative impacts on local communities, including increased crime and financial burdens. Tamas is determined to prevent district facilities from being used to support these policies.

In her concluding remarks, Tamas emphasized her commitment to representing the district’s wishes and needs. “The most important thing I can do is to represent the wishes and needs of this District. That is easy for me because I am and always have been part of it. I hear them and will always listen to their concerns. I will never suggest that my community or District should be crushed.”

For more information or to join her campaign, visit her website at [www.jeannaforsenatema.com](http://www.jeannaforsenatema.com).