News Briefs

Window Box Event June 8

PYOWB – The Plant your own Window Box event is moving to the DeFilippo Playground this spring!

North End and Charlestown Residents can bring and fill their own window boxes with soil and plants or we can provide one window box for each person, with plants and soil. The event will be held on Saturday June 8, 2024, from 10am-3pm at the DeFilippo (the “Gassy”) playground.

The event is free, but if you are taking a window box that we are supplying, there is a limit of 1 window box per person, with no exceptions. Supplies are limited.

Gardening experts Al Skinner, Robyn Reed and Meg Drielak, who ran the event for the last two years at the Nazzaro Center, will be on hand to teach everyone how to plant the window boxes, and how to maintain them over the season. The event is sponsored by The Friends of DeFilippo Playground.

Contact information is Robyn Reed, who can be reached at [email protected].