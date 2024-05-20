NEWNC Upcoming Election

This Saturday, May 18 the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will conduct its annual election for six seats on the Council.

The Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street is the voting site, open from 10am to 2pm.

Community residents 18 or older can vote for up to six candidates to serve a two-year-term on the Council.

NEWNC works with residents, elected officials to deal with community issues and concerns that directly impact the neighborhood.

Meetings are open to the public on the second Monday of each month, starting at 6:30pm at the Nazzaro Community Center.