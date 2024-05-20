News, Notes and Whatever

Outdoor Street Dining Still Not on the Menu

Still upset about not being able to provide outdoor street dining in the North End, restaurant owners staged another rally to gather support for their endeavor to have Mayor Michelle Wu reverse her decision to shut down the pilot program.

Owners reminded the public that the North End is the only community throughout the city that is not being allowed to have outdoor street dining.

A lawsuit has been filed by the owner’s claiming discrimination and loss of revenue.

No court ruling has been made at this time and it appears the mayor will not reverse her decision.

Music for Kids

Little Groove is Back! With live music for babies, toddlers and preschoolers on Monday, May 20 from 10:30am to 11:30am at the library.

Little Groove is voted the top pre-school music class in Boston. Currently just a drop in until the library reaches more capacity.

Author Presentation

Author and former State Rep. Josh Cutler will speak on a group of ground breaking and rabble-rousing Bostonian women in 1835 on Wednesday, June 12 at 6pm. His book is a paradoxically titled, “The Boston Gentleman’s Mob.”

NEW Health Bocce Champs

Winners of the second annual NEW Health annual Viva LA Bocce Tournament held at Langone Field Bocce Courts were: Stephen Alimonti, Steven DeFilippo, Joe Alimonti and Stephen Alimonti, Jr.

Current Greenway Brewers Open

Many 2024 Summer-Fall programs are currently underway on The Greenway hosted by the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy.

A new drinkery partner, “Night Shift Brewing” has begun service at Dewey Square.

Activities include concerts and festivals and will take place to create a lively space for enjoying local brews.

In addition, Trillium Garden on The Greenway is currently open for their eight seasons, operating at the corner of High Street and Atlantic Avenue across from Rowes Wharf.

Heritage Park’s Giving Day

Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park will hold a Park’s Giving Day on Thursday, May 23 to support the care of the park located between the North End and the Waterfront areas.

Giving will express gratitude for the park and all it offers by participating in this important endeavor that will help with the maintenance of the entire park.

Library Activities

The North and Library, 20 Parmenter Street will present a free sneak preview of a thrilling production of Orfeo’s Italian Baroque opera, Orfeo ed Euridice on Saturday, May 18 from 11am to 12:15pm.

It is the thirteenth season, the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) and the Boston Festival Orchestra will present the thrilling production, sponsored by the Friends of the North End Library.