Tom Brady makes significant gift to Esplanade Association

Thanks to a significant ‘leadership gift’ last week from the family of former New England Patriots great Tom Brady, the Esplanade Association will be able to not only expand its youth programming (which it will rename in his honor) but also to enhance its planned Charlesbank Landing multi-use facility.

“I’m very grateful to the Esplanade Association, which does an incredible job to make this park a vibrant greenspace,” said Brady, who helped lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories during his time with the team, in a press release, “This park was so special to me. It was my backyard for years when I lived in the Back Bay. It’s where I first pushed my kids on a swing. I’m proud to be supporting this important project. Let’s get this done so the next generation can enjoy what my family was always able to do.”

Brady’s gift will allow the Esplanade Association to expand its existing youth programming, including Children in the Park (ChiP), which, according to EA, “assembles partner organizations (Manomet, Mass Audubon, and more) to connect youth ages 5-17 from multiple summer camps across neighborhoods and towns with immersive outdoor educational, recreational, and social learning on the river; and Music and Movement, which enlists Boston Music Project teaching artists to help younger children and their caregivers “discover how motion creates sound, fostering healthy expression with instruments, with their bodies, and with and within the landscape of Esplanade playgrounds.” These programs, which will benefit from new equipment, added instructors, and increased offerings, will be renamed the ‘Tom Brady Family Youth Programs’ beginning this year.

Moreover, Brady’s gift will help support the Charlesbank Landing project, which will transform two acres in the vicinity of the former Lee Pool complex on the Esplanade into a two-story, year-round pavilion and visitors center. The indoor-outdoor facility is expected to open in early 2026.

“As a big fan of Tom Brady, it’s an honor to announce that his name will prompt so many more people to explore, play, and make memories on the Esplanade,” said Jen Mergel, EA’s James & Audrey Foster Executive Director, in a press release. “The Esplanade Association is deeply grateful to Tom Brady for his commitment to expand access to improved health and wellbeing on the Esplanade for our 4 million visitors annually, especially the youngest. Like our partners at [Department of Conservation and Recreation] with whom we care for this greenspace, we know this will inspire future park stewards for years.”

Likewise, DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo said in a press release: “At DCR, we believe easy access to our greenspaces and natural resources is critical for creating healthy communities and should be available to all children and families regardless of financial ability. This investment from Tom Brady into the Esplanade and its programming will help us continue to grow the next generation of athletes, community leaders, and stewards of our parks.”