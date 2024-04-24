Four EV charging stations slated for North Street

The demand for EV charging is growing and city officials are gearing up to meet the challenge.

As part of the ongoing demonstration efforts, the City of Boston’s EV Charging Program, installation of 120 curbside electric vehicle charging ports, will be placed across the city, including at least four of them in the North End on North Street.

Still in the design and engineering phases the program seeks to allow residents the opportunity to possibly own electric vehicles that helped reduce transportation greenhouse gas emissions during the first phase of the project.

The goal is to have accessible EV charging stations in communities within a five-minute walk from households.

Four level IT charging ports are planned for 147 North Street in any area that is residential parking, and will be available on a 24-hour basis.

Signage will be changed to “No Parking Except for Resident Permit Electrical Vehicles” while charging in four-hour limits.

Flo Coker + Max with single port stations with cable management will be installed.

The station pedestal is ten inches wide and seven feet tall and is capable of providing up to 19.2kw of charge per hour.

Locations were selected based on an analysis of existing conditions, infrastructure requirements, request from residents and to fill the gaps in the five-minute walking distance.