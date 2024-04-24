Obituary 4-18-2024

Carmela “Millie” (Roberto) DiStefano

Known for her heart of gold

Carmela “Millie” (Roberto) DiStefano, age 100, of Boston’s North End, passed away on April 7.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Maria (Muscara) Roberto.

Millie worked for Massachusetts Department of Revenue for over 20 years.

For a hundred years, Millie’s courage, strength and wisdom would spread joy and love to all she knew. She had a heart of gold and was the most extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

She was the loving wife of the late Michael DiStefano. Beloved mother of Maria Como and her late husband John of Hooksett, NH, Joanne Deuterio and her husband Ralph of Revere, and the late Joyce DiStefano. Cherished grandmother of Michael A. Tecci and his wife Katherine “Katie”, Albert J Tecci and his wife Melissa, John M. Como and his wife Katie, Michele Como; Great-grandmother of Emilia and Theo Tecci, Xander and Nolan Tecci, and Ace and Cameron Como. Dear sister of the late Mary Roberto, Peter Roberto, Santa Roberto, Josephine Roberto, Nina Ingala, Jennie Contrada, Frank Roberto and Marco Roberto.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, April 12, 20024 from 9am to 10:30am in J.S. Waterman Langone Chapel, 580 Commercial St., Boston with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11am in St. Leonard Churchm 320 Hanover St., Boston. Services will conclude with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett, MA.

In Lieu of flowers, donations in Millie’s memory may be made to: American Heart Association, 20 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701 or Care Dimensions, Ste. B-102, 75 Sylvan St, Danvers, MA 01923

For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.watermanboston.com.