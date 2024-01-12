Perched on the gallery railing in front of the oldest known American built pipe organ, there are four recently restored hand carved Angelic Figures in the sanctuary of the Old North Church on Salem Street in the North End.

High above the floor, the oldest items in the church have been off-site for much needed repairs.

British privateer, and North End residents, Captain Thomas Crunching, captured a French ship on its way to Québec and seized its cargo which included the Angels.

He and his investors sold off all the captured goods but the Angels which were donated by him to the Old North Church where he worshiped.

The story of Captain Crunching’s Angels is a favorite among Boston tour guides and in books that draw visitors from around the world.

Chris Gutiearez of Manzi Appraisers and Restorations handled the restoration of the Angels.

Made of Belgiume, the Angels date back to 1620, it is unknown where the Angels spent the first century and 1776.

Originally, the Angels held trumpets in their hands. Decades of time decaded two of them, requiring casts of the lost instruments and two of the Angels. New trumpets with fabricated, restoring them back to the original look.

The Old North Church Illuminated welcomed home the Angels with a special public celebration.

Those with the name Angel, Angela, Angelica and others with other name that included the word Angel in them received free general admission to the church’s sanctuary.

In addition, those who dress up as an angel received a free general admission.

Angel theme songs like, Calling Angels by the Trains, Earth Angel by the Penguins and others were played at the celebration. Limited stickers were also presented to guests.

Historic site Stewart Executive Director of the Old Not Illuminated spoke about the history of the Angels, calling them National Treasures and how they came to Boston through privateering in the 18th century.

She noted, “These angels were already 100 years old when they were installed in the mid-1700s.”