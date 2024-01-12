Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway

Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway has been an interesting place to visit and enjoy all the offerings that take place at the site, including educational programs.

Friends of the park, in order to continue the care for the well-used park on the edge of the North End needs to fundraise.

Checks should be made out to Armenian Heritage Park Foundation and sent to Karen Dederyan, Treasurer Heritage Park Foundation, PO Box 77, Watertown MA 02471.

Brain Storming Meetings

Residents are invited to attend the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park quarterly meeting to help plan for this year’s activities.

Scheduled meetings will be held at 6 PM on February 15, May 14, August 13 and November 18 at the Mariners House, 11 North Square, 2nd Floor. Elevator available.

LIVE Better Classes

A series of LIVE Better Classes is currently taking place at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street.

Classes are held every Friday from 10:30 AM 11:30 AM free of charge. Classes focus on functional, natural movements and exercises plus stretching and breathing techniques and will be taught by Nancy Bellantoni.

La Befano Celebration

A fun filled celebration, including a delicious lunch, sponsored by Artu and the Frattaroli family. “La Befano “was held in the North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center on Michaelangelo Street.

It’s nice to see local businesses and families supporting activities and meals for local seniors and families.

A Busy Year at NSC

The ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) located at Michaelangelo Street had a very busy year providing activities for the Center’s seniors and needy families.

They served over 400 clients who received an average of seven services each.

They distributed more than 150 gift cards during the holiday season and delivered and served 2,000 hot meals.

NSC has also provided many events, activities and a variety of programs during 2023.

NE Library Program

A discussion of the Civilian Conservation Corps, a project of the Great Depression, will be held at the North End Library on Wednesday evening, January 31 at 6 PM presented by the Friends of the Library.

This is the story of the Corps that planted over 3 million trees between 1933 and 1942 will be presented by Anthony Guerriero.

Review Online

Can’t find a copy of the Regional Review, it’s now available online at regionalreview.com.

Community news can be sent to [email protected].

NEWNC Supports Private Property Outdoor Dining

A request by Ristorante Limoncello, 190 North Street, to once again open outdoor dining on private property was supported by the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC). The eatery will only set up on private property not to be confused with the recent dining on North End streets.

That’s an issue that will be addressed by residents, restaurants and the City of Boston before the season approaches.

NEWNC also supported an application by Gordon Ramsay Burgers, 120 JFF Surface Road, to convert the second floor of the building’s terrace from seasonal to a year-round operation.

All NEWNC meetings are open to the public.

Tunnel of Love at Columbus Park

The annual Tunnel of Love returns to Columbus Park for its 8th year beginning February 11.

Created by the friends of Christopher Columbus Park’s Art Curator Robyn Reed with help from members, the Tunnel of Love brings hundreds of people to the Waterfront to enjoy the festival lights, fun conversation hearts, listen to the romantic music under the trellis and maybe capture the perfect photo.

NSC Holiday Events

Over 50 North End/West End residents (seniors) attended the North End/West End Neighborhood holiday event with music, a homemade ham luncheon with all the trimmings and sweets.

They were joined by staff from the mayor’s office, Senator Lydia Edwards, Representative Aaron Michlewitz and Councilor Gabriele Coletta.

Baseball Registration Coming Soon

The North End Athletic Association (NEAA) will soon start registration for the 2024 baseball season for players 4 to 18 years old for the Majors, Minors, Clinic and Traveling Team(s).

The NEAA announcement will be published in the Review just after the first week in February, Stay tuned.

N.E. Library Event

A Writing Legacy Letter Workshop will take place on Saturday, January 13 from 11am to 12:30pm.

The workshop introduces the concept of legacy letters and will guide participants in crafting their letter to reflect their life experiences, express values and share values of lessons with family and friends.

It’s not a format document, typically only a few pages but it will be an enduring gift.

Anthony Jay Sherwin created the Life Reflection Project and now teaches classes to help people create these “ethical wills.”