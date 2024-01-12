Edwards Embarks on Comprehensive Housing Tour To Address Massachusetts’ Unique Challenges

Senator Lydia Edwards recently completed an extensive tour of Nantucket, Hyannis, and Provincetown, hosted by Cape and Islands Senator Cyr, to closely examine the housing challenges facing these areas. Accompanied by local leaders and advocates, the Senator’s tour underscored her commitment to understanding and addressing the housing crisis in the Commonwealth, especially in regions impacted by seasonal economies and soaring real estate prices.

The tour included visits to key locations and meetings with significant stakeholders. Participants included Tom Dixon, a member of the Select Board; Brooke Mohr of the Nantucket Resource Partnership; Brian Sullivan, a Real Estate Agent; Tucker Holland, the current Housing Director for Nantucket; and Kristie Ferrantella, the incoming Housing Director for Nantucket.

Senator Edwards’ visit began with a trip on the Hyannis Hy-Line Cruises, followed by a driving tour of various housing projects. This tour provided a firsthand look at the innovative approaches being taken to address housing needs in these communities.

A highlight of the visit was the tour of the Harbor Hill property in Provincetown. This unique housing development, which includes a range of units from studios to three-bedroom apartments, caters to residents earning between 80% and 200% of the Area Median Income (AMI). With rents ranging from

$1,200 to $2,700, Harbor Hill represents a critical solution for families who earn too much to qualify for traditional affordable housing but still struggle with the high cost of living.

The Senator also engaged in a walking tour of Hyannis Main Street and met with local advocates in Provincetown and the outer Cape to discuss broader housing issues and potential policy responses.

Cape and Islands Senator Cyr, a key figure in this initiative, remarked, “It was a genuine joy to host my friend Senator Edwards in Nantucket, Hyannis, and Provincetown for a housing tour. Senator Edwards did not let any rough seas deter her on-the-ground approach to examining housing challenges in the furthest reaches of Massachusetts. I am grateful she took the time to listen to Cape Codders and Islanders to understand the unique obstacles we face in a seasonal economy with skyrocketing real estate prices. Senator Edwards’ dedication to crafting housing policies that reflect the needs of the whole Commonwealth will provide the Cape and Islands with the policy tools we need to stem our housing crisis.”h

Addressing Senator Cyr’s remarks, Senator Edwards noted “As I traveled through Nantucket, Hyannis, and Provincetown, the diverse housing challenges faced by our communities became vividly clear. From families caught between the cracks of traditional affordable housing to the unique pressures of our seasonal economy, it’s evident that one-size-fits-all policies simply won’t work. I am committed to working tirelessly to develop nuanced, effective housing policies that recognize and address these distinct needs. Our goal is clear: to create sustainable, affordable housing solutions that strengthen our communities and support all residents of the Commonwealth.”

Senator Edwards’ visit underscores her commitment to not only understanding the unique challenges faced by different communities in Massachusetts but also to developing comprehensive policy solutions. This tour is a step towards ensuring that housing policies are inclusive and effective, addressing the needs of all residents across the Commonwealth.