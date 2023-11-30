North End Holiday Stroll Set for Dec. 1

Special to the Review

The North End has the distinction of being Boston’s oldest residential community, which has been inhabited since it was colonized in the 1630s?!

It is only 0.36 square miles (0.93 km2), yet the neighborhood has nearly one hundred establishments and a variety of tourist attractions

It is known for its Italian American population and Italian restaurants.

In 2008 the neighborhood decided it was time to show the North End was more than amazing restaurants.

They decided it was time to showcase all the local family and women owned stores and shops and the North End Holiday Stroll was created.

On December 1, 2023 from 5pm-9pm, 15 local North End independently-owned shops, boutiques, and a local restaurant, will have innovative pop-ups, food, drink and entertaining festivities that will kick off the holiday season in style!

There will be music and treats at the annual tree lighting, carolers and photos with Santa at the corner of Hanover and Cross Streets by the North End Beautification Committee.

The Giveback:

Support small businesses this holiday season with conscious shopping and keeping your $$ within the local community!

It is so important to stop by each store to make the greatest impact not only to the small businesses but for the greater good!

FREE to attend!

Tickets available on eventbrite with more info/tickets VIP hour at Riccardo’s Restaurant : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/north-end-holiday-stroll-tickets-751169808117?aff=oddtdtcreator