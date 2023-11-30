NEW Health Distributes Thanksgiving Meals

Special to the Review

On Thursday, November 16, NEW Health that is located in North End and Charlestown gave away more than 140 complimentary fully-prepared Thanksgiving meals for residents to enjoy this season. Distributions took place at Charlestown. and deliveries took place in the North End

Community members and patients had an opportunity to sign up in advance at the health center to receive their meals. The meals will include traditional favorites such as turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, stuffing, cranberry sauce and pie.

The Community Fridge is also located at NEW Health Charlestown, just outside the health center and is open at all times, stocked with free, healthy food for everyone in need. Throughout the month of November, the NEW Health Food Insecurity Program is initiating another #fillthefridge campaign to drive donations and combat food insecurity. NEW Health is asking residents to fill the fridge one day.

Acceptable Community Fridge food donations include: whole fruits and vegetables, commercially packaged refrigerated foods (eggs, milk, cheese, butter, tortillas, bread, bagged salad, etc.), and commercially packaged frozen foods (vegetables, fruits, prepared meals, etc.).

NEW Health’s Food Insecurity Program, serving both its North End and Charlestown sites, was established in 2016. NEW Health is Charlestown’s first full-service health center and is committed to improving the quality of health and life for its over 5,000 patients in the neighborhood. The health center continues to increase their food insecurity efforts to help families in need with the help of the community.

As a federally qualified health center and an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) extends its world-renowned healthcare services to people who live and work in and around Boston’s North End, Waterfront and Charlestown neighborhoods. NEW Health is committed to improving the quality of health and life for those it serves by providing high quality health care that is consumer oriented, culturally appropriate, neighborhood-based, affordable, and produces positive outcomes. NEW Health is a 2023 Health Center Quality Leader (HCQL), the only Massachusetts health center to receive a Gold badge from the Health Resources and Services Administration, among the top 10% of health centers nationwide.

NEW Health has been serving the North End of Boston and the surrounding community since 1971. In addition to primary care services for all patients, many specialty services are also offered including dental, vision, behavioral health, obstetrics, gynecology, laboratory services and x-ray services. NEW Health is a private, non-profit corporation that is governed by a community-based Board of Directors and licensed by the Department of Public Health.