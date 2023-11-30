Sen. Edwards To Host In-District Meeting on Housing Issues

Special to the Review

Senator Lydia Edwards is hosting an In-District Meeting (IDM) focusing on issues of housing justice, scheduled for Thursday, December 7th, from 6PM to 7PM at the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center. This meeting, organized in collaboration with Greater Boston Interfaith Organization (GBIO) and its partners, will address topics related to public housing, affordable rental and homeownership opportunities, and reentry support for those returning from incarceration.

The purpose of the IDM is to facilitate a discussion on these housing issues and gather public commitments from lawmakers for addressing these concerns. The meeting will include testimonies from community leaders and individuals with direct experience in these areas.

Senator Edwards will be present at the meeting to listen to constituent perspectives and discuss potential policy solutions. This event is open to all constituents interested in housing justice matters within Senator Edwards’ Senate district.

Those wishing to attend are advised to register in advance. Event details are as follows:

• Date: Thursday, December 7th

• Time: 6PM – 7PM • Location: East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, Community Room, 250 Sumner St, East Boston, MA 02128