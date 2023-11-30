St. Francis House Hats and Gloves Drive

For many years, the Friends of St. Francis House, endeavor to collect new hats and gloves is once again underway.

Partnering with Greenway Reality Group, 169 Salem Street, the drive is currently doing well and it is expected to be bigger and better than past years.

If you can’t get out to a store to purchase these items, the Friends will do it for you. Just drop-off a check or cash to the Realty Group.

Cash donations can be made by Venmo@PatriciaRomano-24.

Year of the Dragon Art Coming to The Greenway

There are so many things to do when visiting the Rose Kennedy Greenway.

Recently, the Conservancy announced a new public act installation, “Year of the Dragon” which will debut in early 2024, in collaboration with artist Ponnapa Parkkamakul.

The art will be placed in the Auntie Kay and Uncle Frank Chin Park on The Greenway.

In Chinese mythology, dragons are associated with the rain, wind and bodies of water, the artist noted. “With the geological history of The Greenway, most of the area used to be a part of Boston Harbor, the history inspired me to visualize the entire 1.5 miles of The Greenway as a green dragon that protects and brings joy to the neighborhood along the Waterfront,” the artist added.

New North Washington Bridge to Open Shortly

The long-awaited new Washington Street Bridge (commonly called the Charlestown Bridge) will officially take place at the end of the year 2023.

MassDOT informed residents and businesses on both sides of the bridge that connects the North End and many surrounding areas with Charlestown and destinations beyond and vice a versa.

A lot of traffic buildup on the North end side of the bridge, causing a bottleneck, especially during rush hour. The opening of the new bridge will apparently help alleviate heavy traffic situation.

Once the new bridge is open to traffic, MassDOT plans to start major repairs to the old bridge.

History of Bricks + Bones-Old North Crypt

The Old North Church’s Crypt digital speaker series continues in December with History of Bricks + Bones.

Established in 1732, the crypt has received the mortal remains of wealthy aristocrats, revered clergy, military heroes, along with those of ordinary citizens and persons forgotten in history.

Jane Lyden Rousseau, an osteoarcheologist and burials specialist who worked on an extensive preservation and restoration project in the historic crypt, will present what archaeologists discovered and how the work is conducted without disturbance to the burials.

The digital presentation is scheduled for Thursday, December 14 at 7 PM on Zoom.

This event is available with a donation of any amount to support Old North Illuminated’s educational programs.

To register visit: www.oldnorth.com/events.

Library Open House

Friends of the North and Library will host its free annual Holiday Open House at the library on Parmenter Street.

The seasonal event has been an enjoyable activity for the community, with great food, music and a 50/50 raffle on Saturday, December 9 from 11 AM to 1 PM.

FONE Christmas Fundraiser

Friends of the North End (FONE) is conducting its fourth annual Christmas fundraiser to help support various charitable organizations within the North End.

The group is asking its membership and others to support the fundraiser that will be distributed to many local organizations that make a difference in the community.

Some of the groups that will benefit from the fundraiser are: NEMPAC, Bill Faria Scholarship Fund, Saint Leonard Church, N.E. Historical Society, Nazzaro Center, Friends of the North End Library, West End Museum, NE/WE Community Center, Friends of St. Francis Society and NEW Health.

Checks should be made out to: Sammy Visconti and mailed to 80 Haystack Road, Reading, MA 01867.

Donations accepted until December 16, 2023.

Possible New Sculpture for Peace Garden

A replica, “The Journey Sculpture” by 2024, will be installed at Saint Leonard Church Peace Garden on Hanover Street in the North End.

The sculpture, a bronze replica of the gateway from the boats that brought Italians and others from Italy and Europe from the 1850s-1920s has been proposed by the Friends of the North End (FONE) and the North End Historical Society (NEHS).

Designed by Nancy Schon who sculptured “Make Way for Ducklings” in Boston Common and “The Tortoise and Hare” in Copley Square will be a gift to current and former North End residents.

The goal is to raise $ 125,000 to create the sculpture in order to make FONE/NEHS goal a reality in time for the 150th Jubilee of St. Leonard Church in February of 2024, with a possible visit by Cardinal Law.

For more details email [email protected].

Hatchlings a New Winter Lighting Display

A new and exciting display of winter lighting, Hatchlings will be installed on The Greenway and Charles River Esplanade for the general public to enjoy, use as a photo backdrop, caroling and performances.

Hatchlings, was created by a design team from Studio HHH and was selected as the winning design via The Greenway Open Call process in the spring of 2023.

The project visually links two of downtown Boston’s most popular connections, while showcasing an innovative and sustainable approach to holiday lights.

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy will host caroling at the Hatchlings in the North End Park on December 14.

The Esplanade Association will host Frosty Fridays, an event series at the Hatchling location on the first Friday during the activation period December 1, January 5 and February 2.

Visitors can also enjoy life performance and a free hot chocolate.

North End Service Center Holiday Luncheon

Sponsored by North Street Grill, a hot chicken potpie, a movie and treats will take place at the ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center, 1 Michelangelo Street on Friday, December 8.

In addition, the Center will hold its holiday celebration on Friday, December 15. Both events begin at 12 noon.

ABCD will announce any weather-related closures online and in the local news network.

NEMPAC Seeks Receptionist Volunteers

Receptionist volunteers are being sought by the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC), 50 Tileston Street Headquarters. Monday to Friday between 12 noon and 2 PM to meet and greet guests at the front desk.

Interest people will be invited to participate in a monthly coffee hour volunteer social.

This is a great opportunity for adults looking for a regular weekly activity one on one or more days, get more involved in the community and support a non-profit like NEMPAC.

Candlelit Labyrinth Walk

Friends of Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway and Age Friendly Boston will hold a Candlelit Labyrinth Walk on Sunday, December 10 at 4:45 PM.

The event includes, meet and greet, the walk and some hot chocolate and sweet treats.

Mayor’s Enchanted Trolly Tour

Boston’s Enchanted Trolley Tour continues the festive tradition of lighting holiday trees throughout Boston.

For the 27th year, the Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour will continue the festive tradition of lighting holiday trees while bringing holiday spirit to children across Boston. The event is sponsored by Bank of America, and includes visits with Santa, tree lightings, and more.

This year, the Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour will start on Saturday, December 2, and end on Sunday December 3, in neighborhoods throughout Boston.

The Mayor’s Trolley will be stopping by North End’s Paul Revere Mall on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m., before heading off to Charlestown and East Boston.