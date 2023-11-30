Bouna Sera Event Raises $50,000

Bouna Sera: An Evening with Friends, as it has been in the past, was a totally successful fundraising event netting $50,000 for low income and senior clients of ABCD’s North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center, that offers many activities and events throughout the year.

A wine reception began the evening at WilmerHale, followed by a great dinner at many North End restaurants, including Artu, Antico Forno, Assaggio, Arya Trattoria, Boston Sail Loft, Cantina Italiano, LaFamiglia Giorgio’s, L’Osteria, Ristorante Euno, Ristorante Fiore and Ristorante Saraceno.

Local elected officials join the guests at each table along with many other celebrities and city department officials. Senator Lydia Edwards, Counselor Gabriela Coletta and Representative Jay Livingstone mingled and had conversation with those seated at each table.

“This event continues to exceed our expectations, thanks in no small part to Becky Mattson, Principal of Sagebrook Development who has served as Buona Sera’s fundraising chair since 2011, as well as the new support of Kaitlyn McCarthy, Founder and Owner of Iconic Development,” NSC Acting Director, Julie Powers said.

The 11th annual Buona Sera fundraiser was held just in time to provide holiday meal baskets, turkey, or gift cards and other assistance to seniors.

“We are enthusiastically heading up preparations for year 12,” Powers noted.