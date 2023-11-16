North End Council Discusses Trash

Trash talk was the topic of discussion at the November monthly meeting of the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC).

The placement of household trash took center stage at the public community meeting that featured the number of days a week trash should be picked up in the North End.

Currently, the trash is collected two-days a week. While some residents feel it should stay that way, others believe the pickup should be extended to three days.

Some residents think that the city should conduct a pilot program using covered containers for trash placement at designated locations throughout the community.

NEWNC is attempting to gather as much information on the issue from residents and the city to see what the program of household trash will be in the future.

The next bid for North End trash pickup is next year, according to Dennis Roache, the city’s supervisor for Waste Management.

Roache attended the meeting to provide as much information as possible about North End trash removal.

He was also seeking information and recommendations for the city to take into consideration for the next trash removal bid and possible implementation.

NEWRA has not taken a stand on any trash plan until residents clearly express how they feel about trash removal in the community.

However, everyone agrees that household trash on the sidewalks and all over the streets is a huge part of the North End rodent problem.

NEWNC is waiting to hear from the city’s Inspectional Services Department (ISD) on their ongoing rodent program being conducted in the North End.

Residents, through the program, can determine what needs to be done to decrease the current rodent situation that could help them make a decision and advise the city of what they would like the trash schedule to be down the road.

The Mass Department of Transportation updated the Council on the status of the North Washington Street Bridge construction and traffic.

MassDOT told residents the new bridge will be open at the end of the year and work will start on the old bridge. An update on upcoming programs at the North End Library was presented at the meeting.