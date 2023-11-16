Columbus Park Gets Facelift, More Work Expected in 2024

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP), over many years, has worked closely with the City of Boston Parks and Recreation Department to assure the beauty, safety and maintenance of the park located on Atlantic Avenue on the outskirts of the North End and adjacent to the Waterfront neighborhood.

The Gem of the North End and Waterfront was recently pruned, trimmed and trees were fertilized throughout the park.

Following the landscaping efforts, FOCCP began working with Ryan Woods, Commissioner of the Parks and Recreation Department, to identify areas of the park that needed to be repaired.

Two areas, rusting metal rails and maintenance of the shed were on FOCCP’s list of “Need to be repaired immediately”.

Commissioner Woods stepped up to the plate and approved work in a couple of weeks.

The railings went from rusty to shiny, repairs were made to the siding of the shed and it received a good paint job, according to FOCCP.

While the park received all this attention to make it look great, there are still areas of the park in need of repairs for safety and aesthetic reasons, FOCCP noted.

Painting the poles and filling potholes on the Harborwalk are expected to be taking care of in 2024 by the city.