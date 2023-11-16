News in Brief

Winter Hat and Glove Collection

The North End Friends of St. Francis House will be partnering again this year with Greenway Realty Group for their annual winter hat and glove collection for the homeless.

The drive began Monday, October 30, and will run through Friday, December 8.

We are collecting men’s and women’s brand-new winter hats and gloves. No used items will be accepted. If you cannot get to a store, you may drop off a cash donation with Olivia, and we will purchase the items for you. Cash contributions can also be made by Venmo: @patricia-romano-24

All items may be dropped off at the Greenway Realty Group office, 169 Salem Street.

Learn To Play Pickleball

Everyone can play this fun game! Free lessons are offered by Al Skinner to beginners through intermediate players. Paddles are provided if you don’t have one, and a net is set up. Just wear appropriate shoes. We meet at the DeFilippo Playground (The Gassy) on Prince Street from 1-3pm Monday – Friday, but you must contact us to schedule and reserve a time. Weather permitting.

Contact Robyn at [email protected] to schedule a time for a lesson or for more information.

Boston’s Official Tree Arrives November 21

The annual gift of an evergreen Christmas tree from Nova Scotia is scheduled to arrive by police escort at Boston Common at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 21.

This is the 52nd year that a tree has been donated and commemorates 106 years of friendship with Nova Scotia. This recognizes the people of Boston who provided emergency assistance when Halifax, Nova Scotia was devastated by a maritime munitions explosion in the harbor in 1917. The first Tree for Boston was donated in 1971 by Joseph Slauenwhite from Lunenburg County.

Boston’s official 2023 tree is a 40-year-old, 45-foot-tall white spruce donated by Bette Gourley of Stewiacke, N.S., and her family.

Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods, Santa Claus, and local school children will greet the tree at its final destination near the Boston Visitors Center at 139 Tremont Street. The tree will be lit at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, as the City of Boston’s Official Tree Lighting is celebrated on Boston Common from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The ceremony will be broadcast live on WCVB Channel 5 starting at 7 p.m.

The annual Tree Lighting on Boston Common is co-sponsored by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and title sponsor, The Province of Nova Scotia. Amazon serves as the presenting sponsor, Meet Boston is the signature sponsor, Bank of America, JetBlue, Constellation, and the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District are the Community Sponsors, and media sponsors are WCVB Channel 5 and the Boston Globe.