NEWRA/NEWNC Meeting

The North End/West End community groups have scheduled their December monthly public meetings.

NEWNC will meet on Monday, December 11 at 7 PM at the Mariners House, 11 North Square.

NEWRA will meet on Thursday, December 14 at 6:30 PM at the Nazzaro Community Center, 31 North Bennet Street.

Agendas to be announced.

Trellis Lighting Ushers in the Holiday Season

As in the past years, a large turnout of local residents, elected officials and others will gather at Columbus Park in the North End for the annual Friends of the Park trellis lighting ceremony.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has the honor of flicking on the switch that will light up the trellis with thousands of bright blue lights, officially opening the upcoming holiday season.

Students from the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) will entertain the gathering with holiday songs.

Participants will enjoy clam chowder from Joe’s Waterfront, hot chocolate and cookies from the Marriott Long Wharf and Drakes Cakes.

NEAA Christmas Parade Dec. 10

One of the best ways to bring in the holiday season is the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) Christmas Parade that features the arrival of Santa to meet and greet the hundreds of children and adults that will gather at Christopher Columbus Park on Sunday, December 10 at 12 noon.

Once Santa does his thing, he will join a host of characters, he will join a band and others for a parade through the streets of the North End, spreading holiday cheer and hope.

Joining in will be Santa’s elves, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Darth Vader, Wally the Green Monster Blades, Elsa and Anna and many other characters along with the general public.

This special holiday event has been coordinated by Ted Tomasone right from the start, 50+ years ago.

Boston’s New Holiday Tradition

Friends of Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway will hold a Candlelit Labyrinth Walk: In Peace and Harmony, at the park on Sunday, December 10 at 4:45 PM. Meet and greet, hot chocolate and sweets.

FOCCP Membership Renewal

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) are seeking a of memberships or new members to join the team that manages the park and conducts many community-free family fun events at the park.

To renew a joint visit foccp.org/membership.

Sculpture Headed for Peace Garden

Fundraising continues to place a bronze statue in Saint Leonard Church Peace Garden symbolizing the first steps down a gangway from Italy to America that Italians and other immigrants walked down after crossing the Atlantic Ocean from the 1850’s to the 1920’s.

Undertaking this mission of history is the Friends of the North End (FONE) and the North End Historical Society (NEHC).

The sculpture will allow Italian Americans and others to walk in the steps of their ancestors whose dream it was to make a better social and economic life for themselves and their families.

The Peace Garden is located on Hanover Street and the sculpture is expected to draw in many visitors traveling on the Freedom Trail.

Contact the Historical Society for more information.

All Four Mayor Endorsed Candidates Win

Mayor Michelle Wu’s endorsed candidates for Boston City Council all won their election.

The four people elected were: Enrique Pepen, Ben Weber, Henry Santana and Counselor Sharon Dukan.

Wu said, “These four leaders will play a critical role in delivering bold change for Boston families and I can’t wait to partner with them.”

NEWRA Supports Landmark Request

A request by the West End Civic Association to designate the Bulfinch Triangle a district landmark was supported by the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) at their November monthly public meeting.

An update on the status of the North Washington Street Bridge construction and traffic flow was given by the Mass Department of Transportation.

MassDOT said, “The new bridge will be open at the end of the year and work will begin on the old bridge.”

Aimee Chambers, director of planning, Boston Planning and Development Agency provided information on current development projects.

BID Announces Level Up Downtown

Downtown Boston District (BID) has announced a comprehensive economic development initiative designed to accelerate the neighborhood’s post-pandemic evolution and forge its new identity.

“Capital level Up Downtown” will receive at least $2 MILLION of operating funds from BID through the three-year effort.

The project is geared to reducing retail vacancy rates encourage long-term tenancy and creative pop-ups while providing a vibrant and welcoming environment for residents, office workers and visitors.

First Night Moves to Plaza

Ongoing construction has forced a venue change for this year’s First Night Boston from Copley Square to City Hall Plaza, which was apparently designed for events like First Night and provides an opportunity for thousands of people to come together to share everything positive about Boston.

The celebration will include, a parade, bands and dancers entertaining the usual large crowd.

Adult Programs at Library

The North End Library, 20 Parmenter Street programs for adults include:

• Mondays at 2:30 PM, Chess instructions and play at all levels.

• Thursdays at 11 AM, American Mah Jongg for all levels, instruction and beginner table available.

• Fourth Wednesday of the month, Book Club. No November meeting due to the holiday, next meeting Wednesday, December 27.

• First Friday of the month at 2 PM, Still, A Face in the Crowd. No film on November 24 due to holiday.

Do You Believe in Magic

North End resident and local author Dom Capossela will talk about his new book on the North End. Sub-title, a North End Anthology at the North End Library, 20 Parmenter Street on Wednesday, November 29 at 6 PM.

The book is a collection of first-hand experiences from contributing writers describing their own perspectives and growing up in Boston’s North End in the 1950s.

NSC Seniors Luncheon

Tomorrow afternoon November 17, the ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) at 1 Michelangelo Street will hold a luncheon for seniors.

Seniors are invited to enjoy a fresh, hot turkey lunch with all the trimmings.

The holiday luncheon is sponsored by Loft and Wine.

The Center is thankful to everyone for being a part of their work serving the neighborhood.