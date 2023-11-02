A ten-month restoration and preservation crypt project at the Old North Church and Historic Site has been completed.

In partnership with the National Parks Service, the project also included extensive repointing and brick preservation, along with archaeological research. Archaeologist work on and throughout the project, observing the contents of each tomb and documented the findings without disturbing the burials.

The crypts below Boston’s oldest active church, contains 37 tombs which were used for burials from 1732 to 1872.

While the crypts are no longer used for new burials, the church said, “There is still work done underground.”

The crypt is the final resting place for about 1,100 individuals.

The first longest serving minister Reverend Timothy Culter and Captain Samuel Nicholson, Commander on the USS Constitution, are a few of the notables buried in the crypt.

Saint Francis Chapel

Built in 1913, St. Francis Chapel is located next to the church and shares status as a national landmark and is named for St. Francis who lived in Italy from 1181 to 1226 and revered for his love of nature.

Each year, the church, in honor of the saints, hosts, “The Blessing of the Animals” in the courtyard at the historic site.

Born to wealth and privilege, he preferred a life of poverty and simplicity and build a chapel in 1918 as an Italian missionary to meet the needs of thousands of Protestant Italian immigrants living in the communities adjacent to the church.

In the 1950’s, the chapel became the home of the Old North Church. Many of the chapel’s architectural features remain in the shop and his statue stands in the garden behind the building.

Pipe Organ 100th Tuning

Built in 1759, the pipe organ at the church has been a focal point in the church’s sanctuary for nearly three centuries.

Anthems from the organ have played an invaluable role in the congregation’s church services and its melodies have graced the ears of American Presidents, the Queen of England and millions of visitors.

One man, or for the past 25 years, Stefan Maier, of Stefan Maier Tracker Organs, has been responsible for keeping the organ pitched and cleaning its pipes.

Maier 62, for an estimated time of 100 turnings of the historical instruments, has tuned and cleaned the organ piece is which plays a music integral role in Sunday services at the church.