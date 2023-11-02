NEWRA Elects Officer/Changes Bylaw

At its October monthly public meeting, at the Nazzaro Center, the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) members elected officers of the community non-profit organization, and voted to change a bylaw pertaining to election terms.

NEWRA changed an election bylaw limiting the president from serving more than two terms. A unanimous vote.

Elected offices were: Cheryl Del Greco President, Jenn Crampton Vice-President, Kirsten Hoffman Secretary, Gregory Heald Treasurer, and Gretchen Gallagher Sergeant at Arms.

Senator Lydia Edwards updated NEWRA regarding state budget legislation priorities. A public safety update was given by Boston Police Officer Frank Champa.

NEWRA’s next meeting will be held Thursday, November 8 at 6:30 PM at the Nazzaro Center, 31 North Bennet Street.

NEWNC Supports New Eatery

Members of the Wharf District Council presented an update of their Climate Resiliency Plan at the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) October meeting.

A proposal for a new Mediterranean Restaurant at 115 Salem Street was supported by the Council. The 32-seat restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner to go service. No delivery. The establishment has no liquor license.

FOCCP Quarterly Meeting

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park’s (FOCCP) quarterly meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 14 at 730 to 8:30 PM at the Mariners House, 11 North Square.

First Italian American Health Center

Opening its doors in 1971, the North End Community Health Center (NEW Health) was the first ever established Italian American Health Center in the country.

Located in the middle of the North End, the original mission, by a group of local residents, who were determined to secure an affordable and convenient place for healthcare for the prominently Italian neighborhood. Obviously, the mission was not impossible.

Italian Heritage Month

Celebrating Italian Heritage Month was time to reflect on the many contributions, history, arts and culture contributed by the Italian American community and their notable scholars that helped make America a great place it is to live, work, play and learning.

It’s attribute to all Italian Americans that came to America seeking a better life and work hard to do so.

Nazzaro Center Receives Landmark Status

Four years of hard work and dedication by the Save the Nazzaro Building Committee and the North End Historical Society (NEHC) has finally become a reality as the structure was given a landmark status.

With major support from local residents, community organizations and elected officials the mission for a landmark destination became a reality.

Besides the land map status, the other good news recently came when Representative Aaron Michlewitz secured $5 million in state funds for renovations of the old bathhouse with a condition that the building be used only for community services.

Two community organizations have expressed an interest in placing community related programming in the building.

Both the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) and NEW Health made it public that they can provide community related programs and activities in the building if they are given the opportunity to do so.

Trellis Lighting Ushers in Season

A great way usher in the upcoming holiday season is to be a part of the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) annual Trellis Lighting Ceremony held in the park.

The ceremony will start with opening remarks, quickly followed by the pulling of the switch at 5 PM, brightening up the park and sky with beautiful blue lighting. Quite a sight to see.

Many local residents usually join FOCCP members, elected officials and park goers attend the special evening that has become a traditional ceremony in the North End/Waterfront community and beyond.

Star Market Workshop

Seniors at the North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) located on Michelangelo Street, were part of a Star Market Pharmacy Workshop, that focused on medication, pharmacy information, immunization followed by Q + A.

Vaccines were available on site. Lunch was provided and the first 35 people that signed up for the workshop received a Start Market gift card.

Saint Leonard’s Dinner Dance

The original Saint Leonard’s Church 150th anniversary dinner dance is expected to be a sellout.

Events will be held at the parish hall and Prince Street on Saturday: November 11 at 6 PM. There is limited seating (150). Tickets are $65 and will be sold only in person on a first-come first basis.

The event will feature a buffet, songs from the 70’s and 80’s played by a DJ and a raffle will be held.

Co-Founder of NEHS Library Speaker

The age-old question, “Is the North End Still Italian?” Was once again brought to light at the North End Library. North End Boston University Master Lecturer and Co-Founder of the North End Historical Society, James Pasto, presented what “The North End means and what it means to be an Italian American in America today”.

The talk focused on the changes that have taken place in the neighborhood since the early 1900’s to the present time.

Review Online

Having a problem finding a hardcopy of the Regional Review, try going online at Regional Review.com.

In addition, stories and other information, pictures accepted, can be sent to regional [email protected].

Year of the Dragon Art Work Coming to The Greenway

In early 2024, the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway Conservancy will install new public art the “Year of the Dragon” at Auntie Kay and Uncle Frank Chin Park, in collaboration with artist Ponnana Prakkam-kul.

Dragons, in Chinese mythology, are associated with rain, wind, bodies of water and protectors of the landscape.

Apparently, the history of The Greenway inspires the artist to visualize the 1.5 miles of The Greenway as a green Dragon that protects and brings joy to the neighborhood along the Boston Waterfront.

Cutillo Park Opening Stalled

Renovations at Cutillo Park are still ongoing due to weather problems that have set back the official opening of the park, but it appears the park will have an opening day ceremony.

Over the years Cutillo Park has had its share of problems dealing with drugs and alcohol use during evening hours.

Currently, there has been no reports of any of these problems occurring in the park or any signs that it will happen again once the public pack is reopened.

Police and residents working together are encouraging people to call 911 immediately if they encounter any problems. They also cautioned not to take any action on their own if a problem exists, simply call 911.

Apparently, 6 m developers, once they get the official okay and required documents to begin working creating a 135-room hotel on Cross Street will as committed donate $100,000 for capital projects.

Let’s Meet at the Park Series

Friends of Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway held another successful social event highlighting the Dominican Republic, sharing immigrant experience and signature dishes from Las Palmas.

The monthly series builds community and cross-culture understanding while promoting active, healthy engaged living.

You Too Can Be Paranoid

Author Robert Dinsmoor, local author and deadpan humorist, will speak at the North End Library on Wednesday, November 15 at 6 PM. Robert has written for MTV and Nickelodeon as well as several books of short stories combining horror and science fiction with humor (and a little hidden social commentary).

Dinsmoor’s first short story collection, titled, Toxic Cookout, opens with a quote from iconic science writer Philip K. Dick: “Strange how paranoia can link up with reality now and then.” Dinsmoor will read a few of his most “delightfully creepy” passages from his fiction, and answer any questions attendees may have about his writing and the writing process in general.

For more information concerning the Friends of the North End Library, .org. email, Info@FriendsNElibrary.