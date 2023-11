NEAA Soccer Program Draws 185 Players

For years, the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) has tried to form a soccer league, with no results.

Now it’s the biggest sports group they run with 185 players, boys and girls, in three age brackets (4-5), (6-8) and (9-12) are participating in playing games at Puopolo Park on Commercial Street.

Practices are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays with games played on Saturdays from 9 AM to 12 noon.

The league consists of 18 teams in three divisions with about 50 volunteer coaches, coordinators and commissioners, that make the program special and the NEAA is grateful for their efforts, that’s made the soccer league a huge success over the past several years.

John Romano, Jr., Diane Szulc and John Romano, Sr. have been recognized for their work coordinating the league and all the behind the scenes that contribute on and off the field to ensure the program runs smoothly.

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department staff for making sure the field is ready and cleaned from a facility perspective.

John Romano, Sr said, “The progress of the children, from last year’s league, has been outstanding.”

NEAA 4-5 Year Old League Coordinator Mary O’Neill

Coordinator Sean Drummy

4-5 Espresso Love NAVY

Coach Rob Saklatvala

Coach Lindsay Mahoney

Beatrice Gibbons

Charles Saklatvala

Finley Moniz

Jacquelyn Fiore

Joseph Shaban

Juan Garvi Romero

Leo Caliva

Lucy Mahoney

Viraaj Singh

4-5 Nazzaro Council GREEN

Coach Paul Bruno

Coach Ninetta Messina

Daphne Finley

Emilia Bevilaqua

Gianpiero Elia

Jack Luccarelli

Jeremy Knuesel

Lola Bevilaqua

Miracle Driver

Reagan Klein

4-5 The “L” Club CHARCOAL

Coach Tyler Carlso

Coach Allison Chester

Coach Lisa Oliver White

Benjamin Paolisso

Clara White

Everly Arias-Singmaster

Francis Verdini

Nora Saez Blanco

Sonny Blake

timothy Cooney

Zella Dantos

4-5 Seven Hills Pasta Co BLACK

Coach Kathleen Fitsimmons

Coach Erin Murphy

Coach Frank Addivinola

Alan Zhang

Ana Albrerich

Bree Ryan

George Addivinola

Giacomo Bucci

Sadie Wyman

Shaan Sujanani

Stella LaRosa

ç4-5 Tomasone Club RED

Coach Rich Magherini

Coach Laine Driscoll

Coach Mark Driscoll

Freya Finnegan

Lola McGuire

Marcus Mugherini

Maxwell McCusker

Niamh Esposito

Shea Finn

Zoe Driscoll

4-5 Ski Monster ORANGE

Coach Eric Gerrmann

Coach Sean Munnis

Player’s Charlotte Post

Dory Trahon

Jack Gerrmann

Kiran Vogg

Lucas Maturi

Nikola Drouin

Sloan Munnis

Stephanie Payne

NEAA 6-8 Year Old League Coordinator Dhiren Thakker

6-8 Boston Bottle MAROON

Coach Adam Balsam

Coach Daniel Haack

Arlo Balsam

Asher Wharton

Bento Garcez

Casey Ching

colby ching

Hugh Balsam

Leo Bonosoro

Martim Garcez

Mattias Dickson

Samantha Haack

Sawyer Miller

6-8 Casa dellAgnello BLACK

Coach Andrew Lamb

Coach Ian Sinclair

Coach Anne Roache

Amelie Kana

Carolina Alberich

Dominic Arias-Singmaster

Emma Saez Blanco

Jeremiah Sullivan

Oliver Sinclair

Siddharth Mehra

Sloane Bremberger

Thomas Lamb

Will Murray

William Mai

6-8 DePasquale Ventures RED

Coach Mary O’Neill

Coach Thomas McManus

Coach Ignacio Gomez

Andrew Krom

Aria Leung

Bailey Fadden

Henry McManus

James Hayes

Jonathan Koenigsamen

Kieran McManus

Luca Tizzano

Mackenzie Coleman

Miles Paquette

Paulina Gomez

6-8 McGovern Auto Group GREEN

Coach Sarah Duncan

Coach Dave Connlley

Coach Kurt Ronan

Abigail Kendall

Charlotte Fredette

Dante Dean

Dylan Ronan

Larkin Cooney

Maren Connolly

Max Hayek

Max McGovern

Sebastian LaRandeau

Will McGovern

William Kendall

6-8 Richards Motorcars NAVY

Coach Richard Mugherini

Coach Kathleen Trojan

Coach Frank Addivinola

Aayan Shah

Arman Vahdat

Frank Addivinola

Jack Trojan

James Paolisso

James Post

Lorenzo Dello Russo

Mary Trojan

Matteo Mugherini

Otto Heinzelmann

Stella Badolato

Valeria Missaglia

6-8 Orzo CHARCO AL

Coach Robert Saklatvala

Coach Lindsay Mahoney

Coach Michael Saxe

Aliza Engel

Dasha Dean

Ella Saxe

Graydon Jackson

Harrison Mahoney

Jack Harrington

Luciano Dechiario

Margot Saklatvala

Max Harrington

Maya Blake

Rodney Almkhlef

6-8 North End Food Tours ORANGE

Coach Parke McDowell

Coach Paolo Carissimi

Coach Mathew Martin

Alex Cristescu

Clark Finley

Coleman Hennelly

Elliot Looker

Julian Lo

Kalina MacDowell

Lorenzo Carissimi

Lucas McGuire

Nevena MacDowell

Sarra Martin

Sebastian Cronin

6-8 B’s Club PURPLE

Coach Tom Ryan

Coach Sean Drummy

Coach Jose Truzman

Achille Bettanti

Ana Truzman

Andrew Drummy

Henry Trahon

Jack Sullivan

Leanna Crampton

Luke Marci

Pearl Keefe

Tevel Kadosh Smith

Weston Keefe

William Ryan

NEAA 9-12 Year Old League

Coordinator Renato Inacio

Coordinator Andrew Lamb

9-12 Boston Specialists RED

Coach Jeff Wharton

Coach Lexi Shetty

Coach David Connolly

Caleb Wharton

Cameron Ching

Cameron Fredette

Claire Sullivan

Declan Daly

Grayson Miller

James Connolly

Kaess leo Almkhlef

Madison Bonosoro

Matthew Dickson

Waleed Tiguite

9-12 Casa Amici NAVY

Coach Michael D’Elia

Coach Nate Crampton

Aiden Carpenter

David Carroll

Friede Jacob

Giulia Midiri

Imran El jamia

Jack Hennelly

Lenore Crampton

Liam Caracciolo

Nicholas Anderson

Oliver Binns

Paolo Tizzano

Ryan Nehill

9-12 The Black Dog Real Estate Group GREEN

Coach Renato Inacio

Coach Christina Boni

Coach Kristina Saliba

Aria Engel

Arianna Bettanti

Cam Marci

Carter Swan

Jay Leung

Jeremiah Burns

Miguel Jimenez

Nathan Cummings

Noah Mendes

Ryan Mendes

Winston Mai

9-12 Knights of Columbus PURPLE

Coach Ignacio Gomez

Coach Sarah Duncan

Domenic Danna

Gianluca DeMarco

Hudson Walker

John Fahy

Milania Perez

Naia Manchanda

Parker Watson

Santiago Gomez

Silvia Bucci

Thomas Kelley

Vihaan Singh