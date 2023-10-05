FONE Attracts 150 Participants

Friends of the North End (FONE) 51st annual reunion was another smashing, successful event, drawing 150 boyhood friends and relatives to the Capri Room at Spinelli’s in Revere.

As always, the main topic of discussion at the reunion, just like in past get-togethers, was jabber centered around growing up in the North End, “Little Italy” in the ‘50s, ‘60s and sometimes beyond.

No one dared to bring a lie detector to the reunion to determine what stories were factual or fractured memories from many years gone by.

This resulted in a lot of story tellers walking around with extremely enlarged noses.

Much discussion took place about, the good old days of sports leagues that took place, that were very competitive and what was the best team and players in football, baseball, softball and basketball. This debate has not been resolved and probably will never be.

Other gibberish involved the feasts, the North End Pool, groups that hung out on different corners and in public places and who were the toughest guys and girls.

A new book, “Do You Believe in Magic”, and anthropology of North End stories was launched for sale by Dom Capossela (His Book).

The book contains many stories of what it was like to grow up in the North End during the 50’s and 60’s.

Over thirty (30) North End residents have contributed stories that are funny, heartwarming and reminiscent of years gone by.

The book has reached number one status on Amazon in its category in such a short time. Many readers have already written favorable reviews about the book.

FONE is currently conducting a fundraiser to create and place a sculpture, to honor Italian immigrants to this country and the North End, at the Peace Garden on Hanover Street.

Anyone interested in helping make this possible should email the North End Historical Society at, [email protected].

(Note the author of this story didn’t take a lie detector test after writing this article).