Old North Presents Two Guest Speaker Programs

Former Research Fellow at the Old North Illuminated, from the University of Utah, Doctor Jaimie Crumley, will be the guest speaker at the Old North Church and Historical Site on Salem Street in the North End.

Their Chosen Faith: Northern Women of Color in the 19th Century Episcopal Church, a virtual event will take place on Tuesday, October 19 at 7 PM.

Another guest speaker’s program featuring Massachusetts native and author of Reading the Gravestones of New England John Hanson will be held on Sunday, October 22 at 4 PM.

He will explore the history and poignancy of the Copps Hill Cemetery-The Stones Cry Out.

This is a two-part event starting with an in-person tour of the cemetery and reception and an in-person lecture followed by streamlining.

Both these events are assessable with any donation to support the Illuminated virtual and on-site programs.

To register visit: www.oldnorth.com/events.