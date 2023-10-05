NEHS NE Museum Proposal is Denied

North End Historical Society (NEHS) President Tom Damigella recently delivered the bad news that their proposal to create a North End Museum on Lovejoy Wharf on Beverly Street has been rejected by members of the LoveJoy Committee.

NEHS proposal for the Civic/Cultural space was denied in place of the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) selection of Toussaint Louverture Cultural Center to operate the tenant space on Lovejoy Wharf.

A Haiti and an organization that will host a Visitor’s Center instead of NEHS Museum proposal.

“I received this news with great disappointment and still believe that this North End location would have more appropriately served our North End community,” Damigella contends.

The NEHS received outstanding support that complemented their efforts and purpose to establish this Museum, “Unfortunately, in spite of four years of diligence and support it was not enough,” Damigella added.

“A North End Museum is still our (NEHS) goal and mission in spite of this disappointing decision,” Damigella said. “This will not be the end,” he boasted.