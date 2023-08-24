Naked Man Arrested Invading North End Home

Boston Police (August 12) quickly responded to a 911 call from the daughter of an elderly woman who claimed there was an unknown man in her house apparently naked sitting in her third-floor toilet.

When police arrived at Snelling Place in the North End and announced their presence, they could hear a male’s voice coming from the second floor and ordered the person to come downstairs.

The suspect Julio Jimenez, reportedly of Dorchester, descended with no clothing on, carrying an orange-colored towel in his left hand trying to cover his private parts along with two bottles of alcohol.

Police arrested him and placed him into custody. He was charged with B+E Nighttime for Felony and property vandalism.

When the victim spotted the culprit, she shouted “what the hell are you doing here?” He responded he was drunk.

Wisely she left the area, locking herself in a room and called her daughter who proceeded to call 911.

The victim told police that along with her belongings her pocketbook had been emptied and her money removed from her wallet and was scattered on the table.

Apparently, the man ate and drank anything he could get his hands on as well. Police noticed an open unsecured construction barrier at 4 Snelling Place, a development by Horace Dodd House LLC.

The victim, based on the fact that all of her access points to her house were dead bolted and the security cameras in the front of her home showed no illegal access, believes the man entered somewhere through the construction site, we he managed to gain access through a second-floor window.

She also noted there was a pipe near the possible break in site that could have been used to get into her home.

Police found a hammer in the house but the victim didn’t know if it was hers, stating if it was, it would have been in the cellar.

She bases this on the fact that the front of her home has security cameras that showed no illegal access to her property.

She also noted that the rooftop entrance and side doors were dead bolted making it impossible to gain access.

Ironically, later in the evening police responded to a report of several youth also gaining access to the same construction site and remove them, but no official report was available if they were arrested or charged with any crime.

Police believed they entered through the same security barrier on Snelling Place.

A resident apparently heard the officer that made the first arrest earlier in the day saying she couldn’t believe these incidents happened on the same day, in the same location, without security problems being corrected at the barrier.

One resident, and abutter said, “This woman could have been seriously injured or even worse, and that the youth also could have been injured, or created damage to the site and the adjacent property.”

It’s not clear if the victim is filing any lawsuit at this time.

It’s not clear if any suit will be filed by the property owners.

However, and abutter has filed civil action in Superior Court, against the developer Horace Dodd House LLC outlining many problems and incidents that occurred at the construction site, including safety issues.