News A Promotional Stunt by North End Regional Review Staff • August 24, 2023 • 0 Comments A billboard has gone up in the North End that is a white background with three words in a black capitalized font “I HATE BOSTON.” The billboard is a promotional stunt by actress and singer Reneè Rapp and the statement is the title of the second track from her album Snow Angel. Rapp discusses the song on WBZ-TV “Its more fun when people don’t know, and are curious as to why I would do such a thing, and it is to incite fights and arguments. Cause you guys (Bostonians) are very good at that, and you love that”. Rapp has been noted to have a reputation for satire. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu had a response to the billboard and sentiment on her Instagram page with a mock-up of the billboard with the words changed to “BOSTON LOVES YOU.”