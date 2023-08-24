North End Construction Site Woes Continue

Additional problems and complaints centered around the 190-190A Salem Street and 4 Snelling Place construction site, being developed by Horace Dodd House LLC, continue as abutters and other residents’ claims need to be addressed.

“Problems after problems are happening at this site by the developer,” abutter Anthony Pepicelli claims.

Recently, abutters reported the alleged use of an illegal gasoline generator being used on-site construction after the required stoppage time to work on the job. Workers were also on site.

When a resident called 311 to complain and obtain information relating to work being done at the site beyond the required time stoppage, they were told the developer did not have a weekend permit to work at the site.

However, they claimed that the Inspectional Services Department (ISD) told them the contractor did have permits to do so.

One resident claimed he taped those conversations and said, “What do we do, who do we believe.”

In addition, residents have been concerned about access to and from their homes due to street and some sidewalk construction blockage that forced them to take longer routes to get where they are trying to get to.

Apparently, and they are not satisfied with the assistance provided by 311.

“This is a burden on residents, especially seniors and handicapped people,” they claimed.

They also noted that the noise and debris generated by the project has affected them as well.

Residents pointed out that they are asked several times the contractor blocks the street with no police detail on-site to control and direct traffic.