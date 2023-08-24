Candidates Needed for Possible NEWNC Special Election

In an effort to fill all the twelve (12) seats on the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) the community group will hold a special meeting to amend its bylaws in order to fill the current six (6) vacant seats that exist.

The amendment also included a change from candidates securing 40 signatures on a nomination paper to qualify, to 25. Residents signing nomination papers must be at least 18 years old.

Nonqualifying signatures will not be counted. Residents should secure more than the required amount necessary to be a candidate.

Nomination papers must be returned to the Nazzaro Community Center, 31 North Bennet Street by Monday, August 28.

“A special election will be held only if at least seven (7) candidates submit qualified nomination papers for the current six (6) seats available on the twelve (12) member Council,” President Joel Faller said.

“However, if six (6) or less nomination papers are submitted then they will automatically become members of the Council,” he added. NEWNC was formed by the City of Boston, many years ago, to be the voice of the community in City Hall