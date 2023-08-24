NEAA Dodges/North Adams All Stars Split Home and Away Baseball Series

The first two games of the 31st annual LaFesta Baseball Exchange was held in North Adams where the home team all stars squared off versus the NEAA (13-15) Dodges. The teams split the series.

The 31-year-old tradition, as part of the North End Against Drugs (NEAA) weeklong family fun festival, the series was held at Puopolo Park with the teams once again winning a game each.

“Our good friends for over 33 years made the trip down from the Berkshires to a glorious weekend in Boston to complete the four-game series,” NEAA Baseball Coordinator John Romano who has been actively involved since the beginning of the exchange, said.

“There were many events happening in Boston that weekend but all eyes were on Puopolo Park to watch some good old-fashioned baseball,” Romano noted.

“The players did not disappoint the standing room only capacity crowd,” Romano said. “Even folks walking by the park stopped and watched the games.”

Romano added, “The baseball was great. Pitching for the most part was awesome, but more importantly, twenty-four youth who never met before this exchange in North Adams, started a friendship with each other.”

He noted, “It’s a rarity in sports to see young people shake hands before the games, wishing each other well and when the game was over sat down and have a meal together, that’s what we started 33 years ago.”

The North End team, coaches and NEAA members that travel to North Adams were treated to similar hospitality by the Canales family.

Including this year’s participants over 1,000 players and 120 plus games have been played during this annual exchange.