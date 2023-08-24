Bouna Sera Fundraisers

The biggest fundraiser of the year for ABCD’s North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) “Bouna Sera” is scheduled for Thursday, October 12.

The fundraiser includes a wine reception, selection of a table for ten at a North End restaurant with a celebrity at each table.

NSC provides many events, activities, workshops, and theme luncheons throughout the year for seniors.

Friends Cocktail Social

Friends of the North End Library are planning a social cocktail fundraising party at the Pilot House, 32 Atlantic Avenue on Thursday, October 5, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The evening promises to be a fun event with great company, live music and delicious appetizers while raising funds for the many events presented by the Friends, at the library during the year.

Ticket information will be made available soon.

Library Presents Chinatown History

Friends of the North End Library help organize and sponsor a tour presentation of Boston’s Chinatown History and Cuisine on Wednesday, September 20, at 6 p.m. at the library, 20 Parmenter Street.

Boston’s Jacqueline Church, a renowned tour guide will take participants on a journey through Chinatown’s History and real regional cuisine.

She will also give her opinion on the best restaurants in Chinatown as well as answer questions on Chinatown and Chinese cuisine.

Pool Closing

Following a great summer of fun at the Mirabella Pool the popular facility will be closing Sunday, September 3.

No August NEWNC Meeting

There will be no North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) August meeting.

NEWNC’s next public meeting will be held on Monday, September 17, at 7 p.m. at the Paul Revere House in North Square.

NEAA Flag Football Registration

“This year’s ages and format for the North End Athletic Association Flag Football has changed,” John Romano announced recently.

There will be two divisions ages 6-8 and 9-12, depending on the number of youth that sign up for the Friday Nights Under the Lights season at Puopolo Park. Age cut off is September 1.

There will be four teams in each division and players will receive a team jersey.

This is a six-week season, starting September 15 and ending with a championship game on Sunday, November 5, at 5 p.m. No game on Columbus Day weekend.

The 6-8 division games will start at 6 p.m. with the 9-12 division starting at 7:15 p.m.

Ten players will make up each team. Cost is $50 per player. Register at www.neaasportsboston.sportngin.com/neaa-flagfootball.

Volunteers for coaching should email [email protected]. There is a CORI check required.

NEAA Field Hockey Registration

“The North End Athletic Association (NEAA) has begun registration for two fantastic programs held last year,” NEAA sports coordinator John Romano has announced.

Registration for the fall girl’s field hockey and flag football will once again take place for local youth, is currently ongoing and will run through Monday, September 14.

The field hockey season will begin September 6 and run until November 1. “Come join the NEAA for skills, drills, games and fun,” Romano said.

No experience is needed. Games will be played on Wednesday nights 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Puopolo Park.

Register at www.neaasportsboston.sportngin.com/neaa-fieldhockey@gmail. The fee is $25 per person.

Volunteers should email [email protected].

NEAA Soccer Starts September 9

Registration has been underway for two months for the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) 2023 soccer program scheduled to begin Saturday, September 9 at Puopolo Park on Commercial Street.

The 4-5 and 9-12 groups still have room for more players. However, the 6-8-year-old group is full and a waiting list will be established for late registration.

Practices for 6-8-year-olds begin on Tuesday, August 29, at Puopolo Park at 5:30 p.m.

“The season is eight weeks long,” NEAA coordinator John Romano said. “We do not play on Saturday, October 7, Columbus Day.”

Cost per player is $55. Sign up at www.neaasportsboston.sportng.com and click on the soccer tab at the top and then the registration tab.

You can pay online by credit card. Email John Romano at [email protected].