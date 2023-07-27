North End Museum Proposed at Lovejoy Wharf

Currently, the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) has not rendered a decision on

three proposals vying for 2000 Soft Civic/Cultural Space at 131 Beverly Street at Lovejoy Wharf,

owned by Related Beal Realty, next to the Converse Building, behind the new Harbor Walk Path.

Reportedly, the space was created to be occupied by a nonprofit that will serve the North End

community culturally and educationally. Four years ago, former North End Historical Society

President Alex Goldfeld and current President Tom Damigella submitted a proposal on behalf of the

Society to the BPDA calling for a North End Museum to be placed at the site. NEHS chose to

purchase this opportunity because the space comes with a free 25-year lease agreement, plus

$50,000 to help with the build out from Related Beal.Apparently, NEHS plans to fund raise for the

museum through government and foundation grants and private donations. They also plan a special

fundraising project similar to what was done to raise $60,000 in funds for the documentary

production Boston North End, an Italian Story. Recently, Damigella made a 15-minute

presentation to the BPDA, that explain what he called the importance of why the North End deserves

to have a museum at the proposed site. “It’s our neighborhood and community that would be the

most obvious choice for the space,” Damigella said. There are two other candidates seeking

to secure the space. “We (NEHS) believe that we are the best candidate for the space because

we are the only surviving neighborhood from Colonial Boston which should have a place to

showcase its history and culture,” he said. He pointed out, “That the North End has seen centuries of

change in politics, religion, immigration and education.” He added, “The historic district witnessed

the creation on the American Republic, as well as waves of immigrants seeking the American

dream.” NEHS is proposing to construct a modern facility complete with touchscreen displays,

exhibition space for historic artifacts and an auditorium and theater at the proposed site.Reportedly,

Lovejoy Wharf Cultural Committee could possibly make a final decision on what proposal they will

approve this summer.The museum proposal has been supported by local elected officials,

organizations and individuals.Damigella noted, “The West End has a museum, there is an African-

American Museum in Beacon Hill and Chinatown has their own community/civic space. He

concluded, “It’s time for the North and to have its own civic/cultural space for a museum.”