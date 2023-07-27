Reminder of North End Feasts

North End feasts and processions, some over 100 years old, are a great traditional and historical

part of the neighborhood.Thousands of people find their way to the North End to attend one or more

of the feasts.The Societies work closely with City Hall and Boston Police to make the special events

enjoyable and safe.The remaining feasts are as follows:• July 30, 1 PM St. Joseph on Hanover and

Prince Streets, procession only.• August 3, 4, 5, 6 at 7 PM St. Agrippina, Hanover and Battery

Streets. Sunday 12 noon procession.• August 11, 12, 13 Madonna Della Cava. Open 7 PM, Hanover

and Battery Streets. Sunday 1 PM procession.• August 17, 18, 19, 20 Madonna Del Sorcorso

(Fishermen’s Feast) North, Lewis and Fleet Streets. 1 PM procession. Flight of the Angel 8 PM.•

August 24 Santa Lucia procession 5 PM Thacher and Endicott Streets.• August 25, 26, 27 St.

Anthony’s Feast. Endicott, Thacher and North Margin Streets. Procession 12 PM.• September 10 St.

September 10 St. Rosalia di Palermo North Square. 1 PM procession.