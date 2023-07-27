New Large-Scale Groundworkplaced On Kennedy Greenway

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy is excited to announce the completion of the large-

scale groundwork Gateway to Infinity (An Anti-monument) by Boston-based queer, interdisciplinary

artist Maria Molteni. Stretching 45 feet in diameter, Gateway to Infinity explores site-specific histories

and collective rebirth through a design created during 10 months of extensive research by the

artist. “I’ve often framed my previous ground paintings, particularly the basketball courts, as

‘horizontal monuments’, ‘altars to the sky’, and ‘shape-shifting labyrinths.’ But Gateway to Infinity is

my first ‘anti-monument’ and formal labyrinth,” said Molteni. “As traditional monuments march upward

into space, marking territory and freezing trauma in stone, an anti-monument pulls energy toward

itself, receives, transforms, and composts it. My anti-monument is a tornado, a cave, a shadow,

cauldron, and crucible in motion.”Located next to the Greenway Carousel between Christopher

Columbus Park and Faneuil Hall, the mural invites audiences to reflect upon and contend with these

sites’ legacies, consider non-dominant narratives of place and public memory, and find personal

connections with their own histories. By centering moving, living bodies upon a communal platform,

rather than atop towering pedestals, Gateway to Infinity creates a colorful, multifaceted labyrinth and

space for processing, releasing, and healing.“Gateway to Infinity provides a critical entry to the

current conversation on public monuments and public history in the City of Boston,“ said Dr. Audrey

Lopez, Director and Curator of Public Art for the Greenway Conservancy. “Molteni’s complex yet

accessible design invites audiences to engage physically with the artwork, while reflecting upon

relationships with place, belonging, and power in ways that allow us to carefully –and collectively–

tend to the past while opening new visions and possibilities of being in the present.” As with many of

Molteni’s vibrant, massive groundworks, Gateway to Infinity features abstract symbols anchored in

the land, sea, body, and celestial beings. Centered around a vibrant triple spiral motif –a three-limbed

symbol known as a “triskeles/triskelion”– the groundwork may be viewed from an infinite range of

angles and orientations, instead of a single, definitive perspective or starting point. Artists Laura

Ganci, Nicole Hogarty, Diya Ghosh, and Ali Reid assisted on the project. On June 22, a public ritual

was held in celebration of the Summer Solstice, during which the artist along with three performers

(Laura Campagna, Vin Caponigro, Laura Ganci) walked the spiraling labyrinth and made a cyclical

journey to restore connections of the mind and body, land and sea, past and future. Guests were

invited to participate via printed paper talismans, a collective movement ritual, and personal family

heirlooms (both physical and conceptualized). The public ritual, entitled Triskele & The Monster’s

Tools: A Solstice Invocation of Medusa Consciousness, drew 60 participants and will live on via a

collaborative publication, a video, and guided meditation. All materials will be accessible by

smartphone, so that visitors to the multilayered labyrinth may find space for processing, release, and

regeneration throughout the work’s presence on The Greenway.A project zine will be available in the

next month, containing contextual essays by Molteni, Campagna and Caponigro, designed by

Caponigro and printed by Snake Hair. They will be physically available as takeaways at the site of

the mural in the coming months; the pdf of the zine draft is now available on Molteni’s website.The

Greenway Public Art Program is exclusively funded through grants and private sources, including the

generous support of The Barr Foundation, Goulston & Storrs, Mass Cultural Council, and Yotel.

Photo requests may be forwarded to [email protected].