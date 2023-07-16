North Street Grille Finishes Second in Competition

Special to the Regional Review

After winning the title of ‘Boston’s Best Breakfast’ as part of Good Morning America’s ‘United States of Breakfast’ competition, North Street Grille is proud to announce they came in second place to Middle Child out of Philadelphia, which took home the grand prize live on GMA. Houston and Cleveland were the other two finalists.

To get to the finals, owner of North Street Grille, Robin Sidell, had to face off against her brother, Sol Sidell, owner of South Street Diner to determine Boston’s Best Breakfast. Robin’s Banana Bourbon French Toast ousted Sol’s Boston Cream Pancakes for the opportunity to impress GMA judges, but two of the four judges – Carson Kressley and Adam Richman – voted for Middle Child’s pastrami, egg and cheese sandwich.

“I had the best experience having the chance to showcase my Banana Bourbon French Toast on a national stage, the support we have received from our customers and the community is amazing.” said North Street Grille Owner Robin Sidell. “I loved meeting the competing chefs who were just as passionate as I am, to be the best breakfast spot in our respective cities. The experience was even more special as my brother Sol joined me to support and act as my sous-chef for the day. To say our mom was proud and beaming with joy is an understatement.”

The Banana Bourbon French Toast is still available at North Street Grille, located at 229 North Street in Boston, for $15.95. For more information, please visit www.northstreetgrille.com.

The North Street Grill is located in Boston’s North End. North Street Grille was opened in 2004 and is conceptualized, operated, and owned by Robin Sidell. North Street Grille is a friendly neighborhood restaurant featuring heirloom recipes like “grandma’s famous banana bread” and modern takes on classic favorites. Robin’s mission has always been to create an environment that says, “Welcome Home.” Today, North Street Grille has become one of the city’s go-to brunch spots and has earned esteem as one of the best brunches in Boston. Robin and her team strive to bring customers unique and delicious meals through their robust menu. North Street Grille’s commitment to high quality service and innovative dishes brings customers back, time and time again. North Street Grille, along with their amazing breakfast/ brunch menu, offers an extensive drink menu. The drink menu includes a list of different mimosas, as well as unique martinis such as the Maple Waffle Martini and the Blueberry Muffin Martini. North Street Grille was featured in Boston Magazines “Where to Get the Best French Toast Around Boston”, Top 10 brunches in Boston on Yelp, The Boston Globe’s Where to eat brunch in Boston and more.