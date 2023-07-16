The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) returns to The Rose Kennedy Greenway with the free and open to the public NEMPAC Jazz in the Park Summer Concert Series, Thursday evenings from 7 PM to 8:30 PM, July 13, July 20, July 27, August 3, and August 10.

The following local, professional jazz musicians & ensembles will take the stage in the North End Park:

• July 13 – Boston-based Panamanian singer-songwriter and educator, Gaby Cotter will take the stage with her band the Timba Messengers, blending Latin-American sounds with jazz, blues, pop, and R&B.

• July 20 – Celebrated Irish-Austrian bass guitarist Ciara Moser will perform diverse genres of music including jazz, funk, fusion, rock, and pop.

• July 27 – Singer and guitarist Nadia Washington will perform as the leader of the Nadia Washington Quartet. Nadia appears on the Grammy Award Winning jazz album Beautiful Life with Diane Reeves and has performed with Esperanza Spaulding, Lalah Hathaway, and George Duke.

• August 3 – Malagasy singer, songwriter and performing artist Niu Raza will perform a set of Afro Fusion music.

• August 10 – Cettina Donato—an internationally acclaimed Italian classical and jazz pianist, composer, arranger, and conductor— will perform as the bandleader of the Cettina Donato Trio.

Artistic Director of Jazz in the Park, Stefano Marchese, explains his vision for this season: “I am thrilled to dedicate our 2023 series to the incredible women bandleaders who are at the forefront of jazz. This year, we celebrate the diverse cultural backgrounds and unparalleled talent that these women bring to our stage. By embracing women bandleaders from various walks of life, we honor the importance of diversity and gender equality within jazz music. Their unique voices, perspectives, and experiences weave a musical narrative that reflects the true essence of our society.”

Stefano continues by explaining that “jazz music has always been a catalyst for change, where cultures collide, and harmonies emerge. Through this celebration of women in jazz, we aim to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create an inclusive space where everyone can find solace and inspiration. Not only will these events enrich the larger Boston community, but they will also serve as a powerful platform for dialogue, understanding, and appreciation of different cultures. By amplifying the voices of women bandleaders, we contribute to a more vibrant and progressive artistic landscape, ensuring that jazz continues to evolve.”

The concert series, presented by NEMPAC, is a collaboration with the City of Boston Mayor’s Office of Special Events and the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway Conservancy with support from this year’s headlining sponsors Canopy Boston Downtown and Rose Town Kitchen & Bar. All concerts take place in the Greenway adjacent to Canopy Boston Downtown at the corner of Cross Street and Hanover Street near the North End.

NEMPAC wants to thank our sponsors for Jazz in the Park: The Lupoli Family Foundation, Rose Town Kitchen & Bar, Canopy Boston Downtown, Eastern Bank, North Street Grille, Golden Goose Market, and Munroe Morrow Wealth Management.

To find out more, please visit https://nempacboston.org/jazz-in-the-park/.