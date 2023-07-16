NEWNC Takes Up Changes to By-Laws

By Stephen Quigley

The North End Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) had a light agenda at its July 10 meeting.

However, there were several important items discussed, including a change in the council’s by-laws. One proposed change to the by-laws is to decrease the signature requirement for candidates seeking election to the NEWNC from 40 to 25. Another proposed change is to have six candidates elected one year and six to be elected the following year.

The council will vote on the proposed changes in August in an executive session for candidates seeking to be added to the NEWNC. Presently there are six members on the council as well as six open seats. Residents are encouraged to review the proposed by-law changes that appear on the council’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/NEWNCBoston.

“We will be virtually meeting in executive session in August in order to vote on the new by-laws, which must be voted on in an executive session after their announcement,” said Joel Faller, President of the NEWNC.

“The proposed by-laws have been posted to our Facebook page. The changes include the special election process and a reduction of the signature requirement from 40 to 25. We are planning to hold a special election assuming that we amend the by-laws to fill up to the six vacant seats,” Faller added.

Regarding the idea of returning to a virtual meeting that was discussed at the meeting, Faller said, “There is no current plan to return to virtual. The comment was a personal thought that I had, which I might pursue with the rest of the council in the future if it is likely to significantly increase turnout.”

Ciara D’Amico, North End Waterfront and West End Liaison, told the Council about the activities that are being planned for the North End Family Pride Week starting Sunday, July 31, and running through Sunday, August 7. The schedule is as follows:

— Sunday, July 31: Annual Johnny Paolo Memorial Bocce Tournament at noon;

— Monday, August 1: Emilie Pugliano / Bobby D Neighborhood Family Boat Cruise – Location: Boston Harbor City Cruise – Long Wharf – be there by 7 p.m. To sign up call John Romano, 617-750-9749;

— Tuesday, August 2: National Night Out – North End Against Drugs’ Neighborhood Block Party – Location: Paul Revere Mall, (Prado) Hanover Street- 6-8:30 pm;

— Wednesday, August 3: Family Game Night on the Greenway – Location: Hanover Street/ Cross Street – 6 to 8 pm;

— Thursday, August 4: Boston Community Collaborative’s Movie Night – Location: ‘Gassy’ Park, Prince Street; and

— Sunday, August 7: North End Family Pride Day! Location: Christopher Columbus Park, noon to 4.

There will be no August meeting, as is the council’s usual custom. The council’s next public meeting is set for Monday, September 11.