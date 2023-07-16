Coletta Hosts the Second Annual North End Pride Celebration

Special to the Regional Review

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta recently hosted the Second Annual North End Pride Celebration on the Paul Revere Prado with musical performances by North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC). “I’m delighted to bring back this newfound tradition and host the second annual North End Pride Celebration on the Paul Revere Prado.

State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta, Rob Martelli and Sen. Lydia Edwards at the North End Pride Celebration.

This month and every month, we affirm our commitment to love and equality; I am excited to stand in solidarity with the neighborhood for our LGBTQ+ community. All are welcome to join us in this beautiful celebration of love and tolerance in honor of our LGBTQ+ neighbors and affirm that no matter who you love or your gender identity, you belong in this neighborhood,” said Councilor Gabriela Coletta. Coletta is hosting the Pride Celebration in partnership with State Senator Lydia Edwards, State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement. The celebration will begin at 4pm with a short program followed by refreshments. “I am thrilled to celebrate our North End LGBTQ neighbors this year at the second Annual North End Pride Flag Raising. This event is an important reminder and opportunity for us to stand in solidarity behind the message that ‘love is love.’” said State Senator Lydia Edwards. “This month, I’m honored to once again, celebrate with our North End LGBTQ+ community by raising the Pride Flag at the Prado, and by doing so, promoting love and inclusion.” said State Representative Aaron Michlewitz.