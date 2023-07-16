Cubs Win NEAA Baseball Crown

Winning four consecutive playoff games, the Regional Review sponsored Cubs locked up the 2023 North End Athletic Association (NEAA) Majors baseball championship.

The Cubs, coached by Fran McHugh and assistant coaches Paul Fullerton and Marlena Crandall, entered the playoffs finishing in second place during the regular season schedule.

The team went on to beat the Tomasone Tigers in two straight playoff games setting the stage for a clash versus the regular-season first-place team St. Agrippina Cardinals who swept two straight games over the St. Antonio Marlins in their playoff series.

“The championship series lived up to the hype with the two teams playing great games” according to NEAA member John Pregmon.

“A few big innings put the Cubs over the top, allowing them to win both games in convincing fashion,” Pregmon said.

He congratulated all the players, coaches, families, friends and the NEAA for having an awesome season.

