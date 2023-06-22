NEWNC Supports Increased Seating/Occupancy Change

A request by Al Dente, 109A Salem Street to change the restaurant seating capacity from 40 to 60 was supported by the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) at their June public meeting held at the Mariners House in North Square.

In addition, the Council voted to support a request by the owner of 96-98 Prince Street to renovate the building and increase the occupancy to 19.

The owner of the Flamingo Restaurant on Commercial Street and local residents did not attend the meeting to discuss early morning, late night reported problems.

NEWNC President Joel Faller advised that the Council is working on bi-laws changes dealing with the Council’s annual elections.